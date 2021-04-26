Democrats push for racial justice measures as some Republicans briefly seek Anglo-Saxon caucus





As he fought for re-election, Trump strongly objected to renaming military bases after Confederate generals and grimly warned his supporters that their legacy was being attacked by a dog whistle to white nationalists who appeared to be aimed at maintaining its base activated for November. After his defeat, a large number of his supporters, including some touting racist or anti-Semitic slogans, stormed the Capitol on January 6 in an attempt to keep him in power.

Some moderate Republicans hoped Trump’s defeat would lead to an opportunity for a new leadership in the race for the party, and note that Republicans in Congress challenged Trump on Confederate military bases and passed their own criminal justice measure in 2018 November also led some GOP members to rebrand as a party of the multiracial working class. But since his loss, Republicans have spent much of the past few months talking about the culture of annulment and the wakefulness, both objections to what they call the Democrats overreaction to racism.

Their answer to racial justice is culture war, said Michael Steele, who became the first black chairman of the Republican National Committee in 2009, but then turned into a fierce critic of Trump. When you raise concerns about how African Americans view the criminal justice system, instead of leaning into it and saying: Tell me more, let me understand, here are some potential solutions we let’s get, what about Dr Seuss?

Last month, House Democrats passed a police bill named after George Floyd that would ban strangled holds and allow people to prosecute police for misconduct, along with a sweeping law bill. which, among other things, would restore the right to vote to those who had served a prison sentence.

And just last week, House Democrats introduced a bill that would form a commission to study reparations for descendants of enslaved people passing the measure out of committee for the first time in 30-year history. .

Neither measure won Republican votes. (A House Republican voted for the police bill, but said it was by accident and then changed the official record to reflect his intention to vote no.)

Considering this administration has not hit the 100 day mark, I think they have done a great job of changing the political landscape, the dialogue and giving more hope around things that might be possible, said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP.

Biden also has one of the most diverse law firms in history and he signed an executive order to ensure the federal government promotes racial equality. He also endorsed the reparations study commission, an issue which the Democratic and Republican presidents have stayed away from due to its relative unpopularity among Americans.

Jennifer Epps-Addison, chair of the Center for Popular Democracy, a grassroots liberal group, said the movement around racial justice over the past year has created a time when transformation is truly possible and the administration Biden seems to want to grab this. moment.

For some Republicans in Congress, the timing is treated differently.

This month, a handful of Republicans led by Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona sought to form an America caucus first inspired by the Trump agenda. A draft of the group’s mission statement document, first published by Punchbowl News, said the caucus will celebrate the country’s uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions and portray immigration as an existential threat to that legacy. The language echoed the grand replacement conspiracy theory popular among white supremacists, which posits that elites are trying to make the country less white for political purposes.

The reaction among other Republicans was swift. Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner called it one of the craziest things he’s ever seen and said Republicans should celebrate the country as a melting pot. Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy quickly put an end to the fledgling movement.

The Republican Party is Lincoln’s party and the party of More Opportunities for All Americans, not the Nativist Dog Whistles, he tweeted.

Greene and others strayed from the plan, saying they were unaware of the Anglo-Saxon wording and had not read the mission statement.

But the sentiment behind the group continues to animate a lot of people on the base and can be heard on Fox News, where star networks host Tucker Carlson told his millions of viewers that Democrats are planning a demographic shift to water down their pockets. votes.

Still, some Republicans were encouraged by how quickly party leaders crushed the fledgling caucus.

It’s an issue the party still faces, but I’m actually comforted by what I’ve seen in recent weeks, said Doug Heye, Republican political consultant and former RNC spokesperson. It was over as soon as it started. And that’s a good sign for the party moving forward.

And while no Republican in the House has backed the recent racial justice actions, there are signs of life in the Senate. Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and other lawmakers are negotiating to amend the Home Policing Review Bill to garner GOP support.

I think we’re close to wrapping this up in the next week or two, depending on how quickly they respond to our suggestions, Scott, who pushed his own bill last year, told reporters. on the font that Democrats have rejected. These suggestions include removing provisions in the law that would allow citizens to prosecute police officers for misconduct and ban strangulation holds, although it is not clear whether Democrats would accept such major concessions.

But Republicans in both chambers have been outspoken in their criticism of the study of reparations and the measurement of the right to vote. State-level Republicans are pushing dozens of measures to restrict voting, citing false allegations of Trump mass fraud in 2020.

Rep. Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, suggested the reparations commission would be biased in favor of the monetary reparations decision, given that many of its members would be chosen by Democrats.

Spend $ 20 million on a commission that has already decided to take money from people who have never been involved in the evil of slavery and give it to people who have never been subjected to the evil of slavery, Jordan said at the hearing. This is what the Democrats on the Judiciary Committee are doing.

Representative Sheila Jackson Lee, the sponsor of the bill, presented the measure as a key step in curing racism in the country.

A recent Washington Post poll found that 65% of Americans oppose paying reparations to descendants of enslaved people, with a wide racial gap of opinion. Two-thirds of blacks support reparations, but only 20% of whites do.

Anne Bailey, a historian at Binghamton University and an expert on the Atlantic slave trade, said she hopes members on both sides will be open to hearing the reasons why reparations are due, and points out that it is not a political question.

The slaves of the past and their descendants didn’t help create a country that was just a Democrat or just a Republican, they helped the whole country, Bailey said. We must try to persuade everyone that this fight is a fight for all of us.

Liz Goodwin can be contacted at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @lizcgoodwin.

