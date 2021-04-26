Brexit is back and vaccine certificates at a glance this WEEK





This was supposed to happen two months ago, but on Tuesday April 27 MEPs will finally vote to ratify the agreement between the EU and the UK on their future relationship.

The agreement has been provisionally in force since January, but final ratification rests with the European Parliament.

MEPs will also insist on full implementation of the separate divorce agreement, parts of which relating to trade governance relating to Northern Ireland have been suspended by the UK. Negotiations with the EU are underway on how to resolve the conundrum that has fueled the escalation of violence in recent weeks between sectarian factions in the province. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will also participate in the debate on EU-UK relations. Covid Travel On Wednesday April 28, MEPs will debate and vote on the European Commission’s proposal on so-called ‘digital green certificates’, EU jargon for Covid-19 certificates aimed at making travel on the continent smooth from here summer. Once MEPs give the go-ahead, member states will also need to ratify plans to launch the program, which will document information on the carrier’s immunization status. The program also requires massive technical work, as Member States need to be able to share real-time information at airports and at border crossing points where controls are still ongoing. Traveling will also be possible without a certificate, with a negative Covid-19 test or if the person has just recovered from the infection. On Monday April 26, parliament will also adopt a new procedure to speed up the approval of vaccines suitable for new variants of Covid-19. On Tuesday, MEPs will discuss the future of tourism, which has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Over 11 percent of all jobs in the EU are in hotels, travel agencies or other leisure activities. Couch Chat The head of the committee and the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, will also present their results of their joint visit to Ankara on April 7 on Monday. Both are expected to address the ‘Sofagate’ issue – in Ankara, von der Leyen was not treated equally to Michel during a photoshoot with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Michel has also been criticized for not defending von der Leyen. On Wednesday, MEPs will also debate the imprisonment and treatment of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny. They will also discuss the strengthening of the Russian army on the Ukrainian border as well as the recent dispute between the Czech Republic and Russia which led to the expulsion of several Russian diplomats from EU countries. MEPs are also expected to give the green light on Thursday to new rules preventing the dissemination of terrorist content online. The new rules will require internet platforms to remove flagged content or disable access to it in all member states within one hour of a request.

