India sends army to help hospitals hit by COVID-19 as countries pledge help

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India on Monday ordered its armed forces to help fight the spike in new coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, as countries like Britain, Germany and states -United have pledged to send urgent medical aid. In a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, said that oxygen would be released in hospitals by armed forces reserves and that personnel retired military doctor would join COVID-19 health facilities.

And where possible, military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians, according to a government statement, as new coronavirus infections peak for a fifth day.

Air, Rail, Road and Sea; Heaven and earth are moved to overcome the challenges posed by this wave of COVID19, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter.

Modi on Sunday urged all citizens to get vaccinated and exercise caution amid what he called a storm of infections, while hospitals and doctors in some northern states issued urgent advisories. indicating that they were unable to cope with the influx.

In some of the worst-hit towns, bodies were being burned in makeshift facilities offering mass cremations.

The southern state of Karnataka, home to the tech city of Bengaluru, ordered a 14-day lockdown from Tuesday, joining the western industrial state of Maharashtra, where lockdowns run until May 1, though some States were also prepared to lift the lockdown measures this week.

Uneven borders, complicated by local elections and mass festival rallies, could cause rashes elsewhere, as infections have increased by 352,991 in the past 24 hours as overcrowded hospitals run out of oxygen supplies and beds.

Currently, the hospital is in demand and loan mode and it is an extreme crisis situation, said a spokesperson for Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the capital, New Delhi.

FIRE

Five COVID-19 patients died after being transferred to other hospitals that lacked space in their care units following a fire at a hospital in central western Surat’s diamond industry intensive, a city official told Reuters.

NDTV broadcast footage of three health workers from eastern Bihar state pulling a body on the ground on its way to cremation as stretchers were missing.

If you’ve never been to a cremation, the smell of death never leaves you, Vipin Narang, professor of political science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States, said on Twitter.

My heart breaks for all of my friends and family in Delhi and India going through this hell.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the United States would send raw materials for vaccines, medical supplies and protective gear. Germany has joined a growing list of countries pledging supplies.

In Moscow, which expects 50 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine to be manufactured each month in India this summer, a Kremlin spokesman expressed concern over the situation.

India, with a population of 1.3 billion, has an official tally of 17.31 million infections and 195,123 deaths, after 2,812 overnight deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health, although health experts say the numbers are likely higher.

The spike in infections has hit oil prices amid concerns over declining demand for fuel among the world’s third-largest importer of oil.

RALLY GAME

Several cities have ordered curfews, while police enforce social distancing and the wearing of masks. Politicians, especially Modi, have come under fire for staging rallies during state election campaigns that draw thousands to crowded stadiums.

About 8.6 million voters were due to vote in the eastern state of West Bengal on Monday, in the final stages of a contest scheduled to end this week. The most populous state of Uttar Pradesh also voted in local elections, which reported an average of 30,000 infections per day.

Modis’ advocacy on vaccinations came after vaccinations peaked at 4.5 million doses on April 5, but have since averaged around 2.7 million a day, according to government figures.

Virologists have said more infectious variants of the virus, including an Indian virus, have fueled the resurgence.

The government told people to stay indoors and follow hygiene protocols. Please don’t invite anyone to your home … It has become clearer that the transmissibility of this virus is faster, said Vinod Kumar Paul, a senior health official.

Demand for vaccines outstripped supply as the inoculation campaign widened this month, as companies struggle to ramp up production, in part due to a shortage of raw materials and d ‘a fire in an installation producing the AstraZeneca dose.

However, the federal government will not import vaccines itself, but expects states and businesses to do so instead, in a move to support domestic manufacturers, two government officials told Reuters . [L4N2MF3ZM]

Neighboring Bangladesh sealed its border with India for 14 days, its foreign ministry said, although trade continues. Air travel has been suspended since Bangladesh imposed a lockdown on April 14 to fight infections and record deaths.