Inherently unfair vaccine differential pricing: TN CM writes to PM Modi





Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi also reported the issue and said the Union government’s COVID-19 vaccine policy places a huge financial burden on states.

On April 26, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami called the differential pricing of vaccines for the Union and state governments inherently unfair. In a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Palaniswami urged the Union government to procure and provide the full amount of vaccine needed to immunize all groups, including those in the 18-45 age group. years. In the letter, Palaniswami pointed out that the new policy announced by the Union government in the midst of the pandemic stipulated that state governments must purchase vaccines from manufacturers at predetermined prices. Adding that these prices are different from the prices at which the Union government buys vaccines, the chief minister said that some manufacturers have already announced a higher and higher vaccine purchase rate by state governments. Such a differential pricing mechanism is inherently unfair because it imposes a heavier financial burden on States. It is also unfair since state governments have far less fiscal resources at their disposal than the central government, he wrote. He added that state governments have a reasonable and valid expectation that the Union government will provide the COVID-19 vaccine for phase three of the vaccination program, since a budget provision of Rs 35,000 crore has been made in the estimates for the year 2021-22. . Asking the Union government to directly procure the full quantity and distribute it to state governments, Palaniswami also suggested that the Union government explore other sources of vaccine supply, such as imports, in order to achieve the vaccination goal smoothly in the future. The Union government released a new vaccine purchasing policy a few days ago whereby manufacturers must supply 50% of their stock to the Union government at a predetermined price and the remaining 50% can be purchased directly by state governments and the private sector. hospitals across the country. The Union government has also allowed vaccine manufacturers to pre-declare vaccine prices to state governments and private hospitals. Based on the statements, the Serum Institute of India (SII), which manufactures Covishield, has priced its vaccine at Rs 400 per dose to state governments and Rs 600 per dose to private hospitals. While the Union government is receiving the vaccine for Rs 150 per dose in accordance with their current agreement with SII. Bharat Biotech, which developed Covaxin based on the strain isolated by the state-funded National Institute of Virology, has priced its vaccines at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals. And the price per dose of Covaxin for the Union government is 150 rupees. A few days ago, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also raised the issue, citing the additional financial burden decentralized vaccine supply would place on state governments. He raised the issue at the meeting of senior ministers chaired by the prime minister on Friday. After the meeting, he told the media, this is not a desirable situation during a pandemic. We cannot accept the policy that those with the money buy the vaccine. Vaccination has been free and universal in India and the state government intends to move forward with this policy. We will keep our word to the people. “

