Series of scandals puts Boris Johnson on the ropes

Privileged access for Conservative Party donors, contracts for companies of friends without any controls, revolving doors, blatant conflicts of interest, abuse of power, funneling treasury funds on the basis of convenience politics, civil servants who have a second job as lobbyists … Yet the British see themselves as a prodigy of cleaning up the rot across the Channel, and they rank eleventh in the ranking of least corrupt countries . How will the others be then!

Form was never what mattered most to Boris Johnson, an unscrupulous leader who despises details and defies convention, without clearly defined ideology, who can disguise himself as a Trumpist libertarian as much as a social democrat (as aid of a pandemic), being paternal or authoritarian, using the Thatcherist language of patriotism and national destiny rather than carrying the Tory moderates under whose cloak everyone, economic elites and popular classes, retirees and young budding families can take refuge.





Rafael Ramos

The last few months have been a certain justification for Johnsonism, with the consolidation of the exit from the EU without the end of the world (except for the victims of supply shortages and customs delays) and the success of the vaccination campaign. The Prime Minister, on a roll and never allergic to a good injection of populism, had risen to the wave of collective fury against the rich in football and their attempt to create a European Super League, threatening to ban by decree-law football membership. players, English teams. And people had been grateful to him (the bread and circus formula almost always works). He surpassed Labor Party member Keir Starmer in popularity, majority endorsed and euphoric, he even considered holding a snap election to secure himself five more years as Emperor in Downing Street.

One of Harold Wilson’s favorite quotes (Prime Minister of the 60s and 70s) was that a week is an eternity in politics, and the last ones have turned into hell since the Cameron affair broke, the revelation that his predecessor and the father of the Brexit referendum had pressured insistently that an Australian businessman (whose salary was) to benefit from the covid contracts and thus his financial company would not go bankrupt.

The campaign was of no use to him, the government said no, and Cameron’s image was irreparably smudged in the dry cleaner, but that’s not why Johnson was spared. One thing led to another in a fatal chain of events, and he himself is known to have heeded millionaire James Dyson’s wishes for tax breaks for his employees. That he thought of turning to Conservative Party donors to finance the renovation of his Downing Street apartment (he didn’t want to pay the eighty thousand euros it cost). That his minister Robert Jenrick accepted at a dinner the requalification of land requested by a magnate who happened to be placed next to him. Which pandemic contracts went to a company in which the sister of the Minister of Health has shares.

Pandemic management

Johnson denies being responsible for tens of thousands of deaths due to delay in action

People don’t care about any of this, what citizens want are vaccines and I am giving them, Johnson said in response to the crisis, without the slightest hint of regret or contrition, as if he is was acting irrelevant, with that brand of aristocratic populism of the house not exempt from the sporadic crushes of brilliance, typical of a Tory Trained at Eton and Oxford, who from an early age felt special and wanted to be the king of the world, and for whom truth and lies are two sides of the same coin.

Then the inevitable happened. Johnson, or his team, made the mistake of attributing the leaks to his former adviser Dominic Cummings, architect of Brexit and electoral victory. And it was clear that his former henchman, ruthlessly fired with nothing to lose because he had no political aspirations, was not going to sit idly by. He accused the Prime Minister of ineptitude and obstructionism, lack of ethics and possible illegalities. And Downing Street is concerned about having compromising documents, emails and records, and his intention is to show that the leader Tory In his obsession with protecting the economy at all costs, he has delayed the lockdown of the pandemic to such an extent that tens of thousands of lives have been needlessly lost. It will be a bomb.

Tragedy, according to Hegel, is the conflict between law and law, law and law. In this case, neither Johnson nor Cummings are characters guided by the polar bear of morality, but both believe they are in possession of the truth and it has been written that their love affair ended in hate. . For the former adviser, Brexit and the revolution that followed has always been the most important thing. Boris, on the other hand, passed the page and his goal became the consolidation of the power and votes of former Labor Party members in Wales and northern England.

Tip of the iceberg

Conservatives fear there are many more skeletons hiding in the closet

After even considering resigning when he was a victim of COVID and his strength weakened, Johnson now dreams of rising to the pantheon of the few British prime ministers who really made a difference: Pitt the Younger, Robert Peel, Lord Palmerston, William Gladstone, Lloyd George, Anthony Eden, Winston Churchill, Clement Atlee and Thatcher. He would be the tenth. But just like Tony Blair and the Damme of iron We quickly saw that they would succeed, and that Gordon Brown and Theresa May would fail, in their case it is not clear. The sun can still rise anywhere.



The first examination of the extent to which it has been damaged will take place on May 6, the date of the municipal and regional elections. After an exciting start, the figure of Labor leader Keir Starmer was watered down like a cane, and until a few days ago it looked like the trend was going to break as the ruling party still comes out of the mid-election. – sheared mandate, that the voters take the opportunity to protest. Populism (state aid, promises of millionaire investments in infrastructure, attack on the football Super League …) works in Johnson’s favor, but corruption against him. Remember the trend of tories spooned into kibble dough and the smell of that inevitable fall decline that occurs when a party has been in charge for a long time (it came major after eleven and a half years of Thatcherism, and now the Conservatives have been around for so long. ).

Johnson, a centralizer determined to reduce autonomous powers, will want to be Thatcher’s equivalent in the 21st century. Maggie brought into the folds of the Conservative Party some of the old working classes who had lost the sense of class, and with the help of the Falklands and trampling their feet in Brussels, succeeded with some success in the British decadence and its reconversion into medium power of influence and limited resources. He neutralized union power, reduced the state and given wings to the free market. The current Prime Minister believes he can build a lasting and successful coalition by appealing on the one hand to the white identity and reactionary social ideas of a large part of the electorate (anti-movement trans , anti-environmentalist, anti #MeToo and #BlackLivesMatter) and on the other hand by distributing money and achieving a happy outcome to the pandemic. Because voters don’t remember the beginning of the story, but they do remember the end. If Finland is considered the happiest country in the world, the British can also believe that there is no corruption.