PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021: Narendra Modi stadium pitch report, likely play XIs, Ahmedabad weather forecast – Everything you need to know, Sports News





The Punjab Kings face the Kolkata Knight Cavaliers on Monday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as action continues in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). PBKS ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Mumbai Indians , but the Kolkata Knight riders failed to beat. their winless run in IPL 2021 since winning their season opener. PBKS and KKR have struggled to find the right brand of cricket, but have world-class names at their helm, which makes for some exciting sides on paper. However, they should find the right balance in their team if they are looking to break out of the bottom half of the table. READ ALSO: IPL 2020, PBKS vs KKR Preview: Punjab Kings strive to build winning momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders PBKS vs KKR: Weather forecast Ahmedabad It will be an extremely hot evening in Ahmedabad with the temperature likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius. However, there is no chance of rain and the game will run without rain interruption. PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Stream Details TV broadcast: Star Sports Network. Live Stream Online: Disney + Hotstar READ ALSO: KKR’s Pat Cummins Donates $ 50,000 to PM Cares Fund for Oxygen Supply, Urges IPL Players to Contribute PBKS vs KKR: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Field Report In the series between India and England, the ground at Narendra Modi Stadium was rather slow. However, with 11 boards available to use, it would be interesting to see how the field curators set the stage for the 2021 IPL games. However, with longer limits, both singles and doubles will be crucial in the game. Dew could also play a major role. The team at bat first should aim for a score over 180 to stay in the game. PBKS vs KKR face to face In 27 matches played between Punjab and Kolkata, the latter have won 18 times and PBKS is victorious only nine times. PBKS vs KKR: Probable Gaming XIs Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c / wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson / Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi. Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (week), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi.

