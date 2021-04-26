Politics
Fighting Covid-19: PM Modi Reviews Armed Forces Preparations; Navy, IAF transport and deliver oxygen
Indian Navy ships, from Southern Naval Command in Kochi under the Oxygen Express mission, sailed to Lakshadweep Union (UTL) territory to assist the local administration. According to the official Indian Navy spokesperson on Sunday morning (April 25, 2021), INS Sharda, based in Kochi, undertook the transfer of essential medical supplies to the UTL capital, Kavaratti.
On board there were stores that included 35 oxygen cylinders, personnel protective equipment (PPE), masks, rapid antigen detection test (RADT) kits and other items to combat the disease. COVID 19 pandemic. In Kavaratti, the unloading of the stores was coordinated by the staff of the INS Dweeprakshak. Then, the ship continued its mission to the island of Minicoy for the disembarkation of oxygen cylinders and medical supplies.
In addition, 41 empty oxygen cylinders from the islands were taken aboard the Indian Navy’s rental vessel, Meghna. This vessel has sailed to Kochi for the filling of empty bottles, and will soon be returning to UTL with full bottles.
And to ensure the Oxygen Express continues on track, operations are overseen by the naval officer in Lakshadweep in coordination with the UTL administration.
A naval contingent comprising a doctor, two medical assistants and an additional sailor has been sent by the navy to assist the civilian administration in the fight against COVID 19 on Kadmat Island,
They were delegates from SNC, Kochi as well as INS Dweeprakshak, Kavaratti.
What else did the navy do?
Ten beds, including intensive care facilities for Lakshadweep patients, have been reserved at INHS Sanjivani, Kochi. It is a question of dealing with the shortages of beds in the islands. In addition, Naval Air Station INS Garuda has been put on alert. This was done to expand the naval airfield facilities for UTL helicopters that will transport patients.
Air exhaust pods
These pods developed last year by the Naval Aircraft Yard in Kochi will be used for airlifting COVID-19 patients from the islands as well as elsewhere.
Indian Air Force deploys transport fleet to carry oxygen tankers
According to the official IAF spokesperson, on Monday, a C17 transport plane landed in Dubai for the airlift of 7 empty cryogenic oxygen containers. Once loading is complete, it will return to India and is expected to reach Panagarh around 5:30 p.m. Monday. Panagarh Air Base is in West Bengal and from there the containers will go by road for refills.
On Sunday, a C-17 plane had airlifted 2 cryogenic oxygen tankers with a capacity of 15,000 liters each from Gwalior air base and was dropped at Ranchi.
Prime Minister reviews preparations for armed forces
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed preparations and operations undertaken by the armed forces to deal with the pandemic.
He was briefed by the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat.
All members of the medical personnel of the armed forces who have retired or who have taken an early retirement in the last two years are recalled. The CDS told the Prime Minister that they will be working at COVID facilities closer to their homes.
A similar request was made to other doctors who retired earlier and were asked to make their services available to emergency helplines.
According to the CDS, all medics stationed at Command HQ, Corps HQ, Division HQ and similar Navy and Air Force HQ will be employed in hospitals.
In addition, oxygen cylinders that are available with the armed forces in various establishments are going to be released for hospitals and more and more facilities are being created in large numbers to cope with the increasing number of positive cases in the country. COVID.
