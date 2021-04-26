UK to send medical supplies to India





LONDON The UK will send medical supplies to India as the latter continues to suffer from a surge in coronavirus cases, the UK government said on Sunday. India set a new world record for daily coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row on Sunday. There were 349,691 new cases, bringing the total to 16.96 million. Only the United States has had more overall cases. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to visit India this week but has canceled his trip due to the surge in coronavirus cases in that country. In a statement, he said: “We stand side by side with India as a friend and partner during what is a time of deep concern in the fight against COVID-19.” “Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life caused by this terrible virus. “We will continue to work closely with the Government of India during this difficult time, and I am determined to ensure that the UK does everything in its power to support the international community in the global fight against the pandemic. “, he added. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted: “Today we sent the first of several urgent deliveries of surplus medical supplies to our friends in India to help provide life-saving care to vulnerable Covid patients. No one is safe until we are all safe. “ India also suffers from severe oxygen shortages. The UK’s first shipment of medical supplies will arrive in India on Tuesday morning. The nine aircraft container loads include 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators. Other shipments of British medical supplies to India will also be sent. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The heartbreaking scenes in India show once again how terrible this terrible disease is.” “We are determined to support the Indian people through this very difficult time, and I am extremely grateful to those who worked hard to make this initial delivery a reality. “This first delivery of rescue equipment will provide much needed assistance and we are ready to do more.” Meanwhile, the UK has reported its lowest number of daily coronavirus cases since early September, as the UK’s successful vaccination program continues to prevent an outbreak of infections despite the loosening of lockdowns. Government data released on Sunday showed that across the UK in the past 24 hours there were 1,712 more positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 4,404,882. There were also 11 other deaths, bringing the total to 127,428. Until April 24, 2021 inclusive, 33,666,638 first doses of vaccines have been administered and 12,587,116 second doses. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







