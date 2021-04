IPL: Cummins donates $ 50,000 to PM Cares Fund for oxygen supply

Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacemaker Pat Cummins informed Monday that he had donated to the PM-Cares fund to help purchase oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals. CHECK KKR vs PBKS LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE Last week, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s direction to increase the availability of oxygen in hospitals, the PM CARES Fund has given its approval in principle for the Funding allocation for the installation of 551 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA). ) Medical oxygen production plants inside public health facilities across the country. Cummins also urged other players competing in the ongoing 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) to come forward and donate for the same. The Australian Pacer donated $ 50,000 to the PM-Cares Fund. “India is a country that I love so much over the years and the people here are some of the warmest and kindest I have ever met. Knowing that so many people are in so much pain right now saddens me greatly. “said Cummins. in a statement on Twitter. “There has been quite a bit of discussion here as to whether it is appropriate for IPL to continue as COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I am told that the Indian government believes that playing IPL while the population is locked out provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country. “As players, we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we can use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the PM Cares Fund. , specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for Hospitals in India, ”he informed. “I encourage my fellow IPL players – and anyone in the world who has been touched by India’s passion and generosity – to contribute. I’ll start with $ 50,000,” Cummins added. The KKR Stimulator is hoping the amount he donated will make a difference for someone amid rising COVID-19 cases in India. “At times like this, it’s easy to feel helpless. I have certainly felt that lately. But I hope that by making this public appeal, we can all channel our emotions into actions that will bring light in people’s lives, ”Cummins said. “I know my donation is not much in the grand scheme of things, but I hope it will make a difference for someone,” he added. It comes after several Australian cricketers pulled out of the ongoing IPL. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) confirmed on Monday that two Aussie players – Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson – will return for personal reasons. Rajasthan Royals coach Andrew Tye has opted out of the tournament underway on Sunday. India and Delhi capital spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has also announced that he will be taking a hiatus from the current IPL season as he wants to support his family who are currently battling Covid-19.

