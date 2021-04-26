Politics
SpaceX, Covid-19 in India, the Armenian genocide that Biden admitted … the five things to remember from the weekend
Did you hear the news this weekend? We summarize the main headlines of the last two days.
SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule has joined the International Space Station
After about twenty-four hours Take off from planet earth With four astronauts on board, including Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, as planned, reached the International Space Station (ISS) on the morning of Saturday April 24.
The capsule, called Endeavor, docked at the Harmony unit late Saturday morning. The event, along with a welcome party for newcomers, was televised live by NASA. Along with Thomas Pisquet, from the European Space Agency (ESA), the three other crew members of the Crew-2 mission are Americans Shane Kimbro, Megan MacArthur and Japanese Akihiko Hoshide. This is SpaceX’s third mission since the resumption of manned spaceflight by the United States.
Joe Biden admits the Armenian genocide, first to the President of the United States
In an official announcementOn Saturday April 24, the Democratic president admitted that the massacres and deportations committed by the Ottomans since 1915, during World War I, against the Armenian population constituted genocide. “On this day every year, we remember the lives of all those who died in the Armenian genocide during the Ottoman era and renew our commitment to prevent such atrocities from happening again.” Joe Biden said in a statement. We are not doing this to blame but to make sure that what happened does not happen again. “
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan immediately responded accusing him ‘Levels’ Interfere in the affairs of his country. No one takes advantage of the fact that the discussions – which historians should hold – are politicized discussions by third parties and become a tool of interference in our country, He said in a message to the Armenian Patriarch in Istanbul.
American presidents have always avoided this official recognition so as not to upset Turkey, their NATO ally. On April 22, 1981, Ronald Reagan indicated: Armenian genocide, It claimed the lives of over 1.5 million people, but it was a crack in an advertisement commemorating the Nazi death camps. Barack Obama admitted this in his campaign statements, but he did not do so as president during the celebration of the centenary of the massacres in 2015. About 30 countries, including France, Germany and Russia , recognized the genocide, according to the Armenian National. Institute in Washington.
Covid-19: Pollution soars in India and Prolonged Detention in New Delhi
The country, which has 1.3 billion inhabitants, is in the grip of a terrible pandemic epidemic and deplored 2,767 new deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday.
“We have decided to extend the detention for a weekDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said. The plague of the Corona virus continues and has no relief. “ The capital, with a population of 20 million, is the Indian population hardest hit by the epidemic. a The weeklong lockdown there began on MondayIn order to facilitate and cope with hospitals Severe lack of oxygen. Many patients die in front of hospitals in the capital due to a lack of beds and oxygen.
Several countries, such as Germany and Italy, have started closing their doors to travelers from India. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Sunday that the European Union will provide assistance to the country, which has recorded more than 2 million new cases of Covid-19 in a week.
Sara Halimi case: the gatherings in France and Eric Dupond-Moretti announce a bill on criminal irresponsibility
There were several “gatherings of anger” on Sunday. (In Paris, Marseille, Strasbourg…), to challenge the non-trial of the murderer of Sarah Halimi, a Jewish national murdered in Paris in 2017. Under the slogan Without justice, there is no republic. The main gathering brought together thousands of people, Place Trocadéro in Paris, at the initiative of the Agissons pour Sarah Halimi collective.
On Sunday, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti announced the show ‘At the end of May’ To the Council of Ministers for a bill aimed at “Fill” a ‘Null law’ After the Court of Cassation confirmed the lack of criminal responsibility for the murderer of Sarah Halimi. While confirming the anti-Semitic nature of the crime, it is the highest judicial body It was confirmed on April 14 The abolition of the killer distinction is taken from a ‘Ghost whisper’ In a context of heavy cannabis consumption at the time of the events. This decision, which does not call into question his admission to the psychiatric hospital by order of justice, aroused strong emotion and a strong understanding from part of the Jewish community.
Rambouillet attack: the anti-terrorism attorney general has fueled “suspicious extremism” and “personality disorders”
Jean-François Ricard held a press conference on Sunday to present the details of the following investigation Friday’s deadly attack, Jamal J., 36-year-old Tunisian. Shortly before 49-year-old mother Stephanie M., the man was captured by a CCTV camera heading towards “Temporary prayer room”, Without the photos, it could be confirmed that it was hacked “directly” In this room. He is seen returning to downtown a little over an hour later.
a ‘Quick operation’ From his phone he revealed it “The attacker, as soon as he moved, saw videos of religious chants glorifying martyrdom and jihad.” Mr. Ricard explained. The Koran Caught off the scooter near the crime scene and Prayer mat In his shopping bag. Exaggerate “Doesn’t sound suspicious”, M. Ricard, who explained that Jamal J. “Certain personality disorders”.
And so …
Indonesia. Submarine missing off Bali found no survivors among crew of 53
Iraq. At least 82 killed in Baghdad hospital fire, health minister suspended
planet. Europe recorded a record level of global warming in 2020
Cinema. The 2021 Oscars promise a unique party
Disappearance. Yves Renner, the famous Mulan commissioner, has died, as such Former designer of the Lanvin house, designer Albert Elbaz
