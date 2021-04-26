Labor is asking Boris Johnson to explain if he has marked his support for the ill-fated European Super League.

The so-called Big Six Premier League clubs’ plan for a separatist competition was dramatically dismantled in just 48 hours after being vehemently condemned by fans and government ministers – including Mr Johnson -.

However, the Sunday Times reported that just four days before its launch, the Prime Minister may have given Manchester United Executive Vice President Ed Woodward the impression that he would support the proposal.

Ed Woodward might have felt Boris Johnson backing the plan (Martin Rickett / PA)

The newspaper said Mr Woodward visited Downing Street on April 14 for a meeting with Mr Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield.

He said that while No.10 denied the meeting was to discuss the Super League, he cited sources as saying Mr Woodward may have briefly met Mr Johnson while he was there – low and left with the false impression that the Prime Minister supported the project.

Shadow Culture Secretary Jo Stevens said Mr Johnson had to explain exactly what happened when Mr Woodward visited.

“Once again, the integrity and honesty of Boris Johnson are in question,” she said.

“The public has a right to know what exactly has been promised to Manchester United by officials and the Prime Minister.

“If Boris Johnson has given his support to the European Super League and then publicly questioned the plan, the British people deserve a full, clear and immediate explanation and apology.”

In response, a spokeswoman for No 10 said: “Ed Woodward had a meeting in Downing Street last week with officials.

“The meeting was intended to discuss the safe return of fans and Covid certification, as part of the ongoing work on event pilots.

“The Super League was not discussed and the PM was not at the meeting.”