Politics
China, US to send new ambassadors – the diplomat
Beijing and Washington are preparing to appoint new ambassadors to each other’s capitals as relations between the two great powers continue to slide.
On the side of China, Qin gang, currently Deputy Foreign Minister under Foreign Minister Wang Yi, was approached to fill Cui Tiankai’s shoes. Cui has served as China’s Ambassador to the United States since 2013, the longest term for anyone in that position. His tenure has also seen remarkable highs and the fall to new lows between Beijing and Washington. Despite the deterioration of relations, Cui managed to forge relationships and was willing to speak with some frequency to a range of American media. At 68, Cui is expected to retire following the imposition of a mandatory retirement age for senior civil servants. Qin, at 55, is the youngest of the serving deputy foreign ministers.
Born in Tianjin, Qin is a seasoned Chinese diplomat, who most recently served as director of the protocol department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and director general of the information department as well as spokesperson. Thanks to Qins’ rise in the Foreign Ministry since his arrival in 1988, his responsibilities have included managing information, European affairs and news, as well as planning events for the Chinese president. Xi Jinping. Qin accompanied Xi on numerous overseas visits and oversaw schedules and routes, often ensuring that overseas travel adhered to the planned diplomatic scenario.
While Qin has a reputation for being more measured than some of the now notorious wolf warrior diplomats, he is also known for speaking candidly and displaying nationalistic overtones. More recently, he condemned countries and individuals who denigrate China as unscrupulous and evil wolves during a press briefing at the China-CEEC summit.
On the American side, Nicholas burns should assume the post of Ambassador to China. The post has been vacant since October 2020, when former President Donald Trumps named Terry Branstad resigned to help with Trump’s re-election campaign (Robert W. Forden, a China State Department specialist who had previously served two once at the Beijing Embassy, has been the Char daffaires since Branstads left.)
In the Obama and Trump administrations, those appointed to the U.S. Embassy in China have all been high-level politicians. Jon Huntsman (2009-2011) was previously Governor of Utah, Gary Locke (2011-2014) had been US Secretary of Commerce and Governor of Washington State, Max Baucus (2014-2017) was a veteran US Senator from Montana and Branstad (2017-2020) the longtime governor of Iowa.
Burns’ potential selection emphasizes that Secretary of State Antony Blinken and the Biden administrations prioritize reinvestment and engagement in the expertise developed by career diplomats in an effort to re-energize the American diplomacy. Burns, currently professor of practice of diplomacy and international politics at Harvard‘s John F. Kennedy School of Government and board member of the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, is a seasoned diplomat who served under the Democratic and Republican administrations over a career spanning more than two decades. for the US government. Before retiring from the Foreign Service in 2008, he was Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs from 2005 to 2008, United States Ambassador to NATO (2001-2005), Ambassador to Greece (1997- 2001) and spokesperson for the US State Department (1995-1997). Burns was also Joe Biden’s foreign policy adviser during the presidential campaign.
Burns and Qin share extensive experience representing their countries as members of the respective diplomatic corps. It should be noted, however, that neither diplomats have any experience or specialization in the other country. Perhaps more important will be the fact that everyone has access to and a relationship of trust with the leaders they will serve; Given the complexity of the Sino-US relationship, Biden and Xi will be inclined to invest a lot of time and effort in managing these ties.
The new ambassadors will be tasked with representing their leaders in tougher positions on each other, while simultaneously finding ways to mend and build bridges to stabilize the relationship. This task will not be easy because political and domestic pressures seem to push the two sides to view each other with more animosity and mistrust.
Despite the US presidential transition from Trump to Biden, Sino-US tensions in many policy areas persist. The Biden administration’s first bilateral dialogue, with Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, as well as Wang and Yang Jiechi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, held in Anchorage, Alaska in May be described only as a spirited start. As diplomats Shannon Tiezzi noted, the lengthy public remarks by Chinese delegations have indicated that China does not see itself as the junior partner in the Sino-US dynamic and is no longer willing to play this role. This first meeting certainly set the tone, making it clear that new envoys from China and the United States will take on new posts in less than hospitable climates.
