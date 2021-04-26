New updates from HT: Armed forces must build Covid-19 provisions for civilians and all breaking news





Here are the top news, analysis and opinions of the day at 5:00 pm on Monday, April 26, 2021. Find out about the latest news and other current affairs updates from the Hindustan Times. Armed forces recall retired medics, build supplies for civilians to fight Covid-19 The Chief of the Defense Staff (CDS), General Bipin Rawat, on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to review the preparations and operations undertaken by the Indian armed forces to deal with the coronavirus pandemic which rabies, according to a government statement. Read more The electoral commission is the parrot of the BJP: the CM of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the Indian Election Commission (EC) on Monday calling her a parrot of the BJP even as she welcomed remarks from the Madras high court earlier today when she brought up the voting panel for allowing political rallies amid the raging coronavirus. pandemic across the country. Read more PMs of India, Japan discuss cooperation to overcome challenges of Covid-19 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Monday discussed cooperation in key areas, including building resilient supply chains and ensuring a reliable supply of critical materials, to overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more Watch: ITBPs Covid Care Center opens in Delhi with 500 oxygen beds A Covid care center with 500 oxygen beds run by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) began operating from Monday with the admission of at least 25 patients, officials said. The facility, named Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel COVID Care Center (SPCCC), was opened in view of Delhi recording a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. look here Randeep Hooda opens up about Bollywood’s cold reaction to ripping last year: ‘Maybe they didn’t like my acting’ On the first anniversary of his film Extraction, Randeep started staring in the film with Chris Hemsworth, to the warm reaction from the audience and how Bollywood didn’t seem too excited for it. Read more Australian stimulator Pat Cummins donates $ 50,000 to PM Cares Fund to help India fight Covid-19 Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders, fast launcher Pat Cummins, has donated $ 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund to help India fight Covid-19. Cummins said he had contributed to the fund to help the country purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals. Read more

