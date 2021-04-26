What does Bidens teach us in the first 100 days of its approach to China?

When it comes to China, President Biden broadly pursues Donald Trump’s approach. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that there are three types of problems when it comes to China: those in which we will face China, those in which we will compete and those in which we can cooperate on the basis of ‘common interest. During the first 100 days the emphasis was on confrontation with the competition also top notch. There is little evidence of cooperation, the only exception being Xi Jinpings’ participation in the virtual Bidens climate summit.

Confrontation

Biden’s team was in no rush to deal with China, waiting a long time to schedule an initial phone call between presidents or to have high-level meetings. Secretary Blinken met with his counterpart, State Councilor Yang Jiechi, in Alaska, upon returning from his first trip abroad, to Japan and South Korea. The meeting got off to a rocky start as Blinken criticized China with television cameras on. This initial frosty exchange made it clear that there would be no reset in US-China relations. Trump’s Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had made similarly harsh public statements about China. One important nuance is that Biden’s team ended the demonization of the Chinese Communist Party and implicit calls for regime change.

On the security side, so far, the Biden administration has maintained and even intensified enhanced engagement with Taiwan. They continued high-level contacts with Taiwanese officials and arms sales; Under the Taiwan Relations Act, the United States has an obligation to ensure that Taiwan can defend itself. The Defense Department is reviewing China’s policy. The likely outcome of this review is a shift of military resources from the Middle East (witnessing the withdrawal from Afghanistan) to Asia-Pacific to counter China against the backdrop of a real flat defense budget proposed by the president.

Competition

A third area of ​​continuity is in the economic area. Candidate Biden criticized Trump’s tariffs on China as a poorly targeted instrument that is hurting the U.S. economy (a Federal Reserve study found they were costing us more than 100,000 jobs). Nonetheless, the new administration leaves the tariffs in place for now, as well as the Phase 1 trade deal in which China agreed to make significant purchases of specific U.S. products (soybeans and other agricultural products, oil and gas, commodities). manufactured). It’s a two-year deal that, halfway through, gives mixed results. US exports to China are on the rise and a rare bright spot in US trade, but the amounts will be well below agreed targets. USTR (United States Trade Representative) Katherine Tai has indicated her willingness to negotiate with China, but there are no negotiations planned and a shortage of high-level people in the Trade Representative’s Office, the Treasury and the Trade that would be needed for in-depth economic discussions. .

The technology has been highlighted by the new administration as an area of ​​competition with China. Bidens language has been more about seeing China as a competitor than treating China as an adversary. The administration is proposing ambitious spending on infrastructure, broadly defined to include more funds for R&D and targeting of particular technologies, as well as additional spending on family-friendly policies such as the universal pre-K, improvement of health services and support for the care of the elderly. . In administration and in Congress, much of this is argued as necessary to compete with China and prevent China from dominating the technologies of the future. These efforts to increase innovation in the United States are complemented by various efforts to limit the diffusion of technology in China through export and investment restrictions. These policies began under Trump and were modestly extended under Biden. The Treasury and Commerce departments are reviewing these sanctions and adjustments may be made once the reviews are completed.

Cooperation

The only real area of ​​cooperation between China and the United States to date is that President Xi Jinping was one of dozens of heads of state who attended the virtual climate summit in Bidens on April 22. Xi recently announced the goal of carbon neutrality by 2060, a less ambitious target than the 2050 date set by Biden, the EU and Japan. Xi did not use the event to change China’s recent pledge, but stressed that rich countries have a special obligation to quickly reduce carbon emissions and provide promised funding to help developing countries. to adapt to a low-carbon future. The summit was a useful pressure point ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow in November. The climate could be an area of ​​cooperation between China and the West, but it could also turn into a new competition as the US administration presses China to set itself more ambitious goals than it takes these objectives seriously in the current five-year plan and that it adopts. the financing of coal-fired power plants in developing countries as part of its Belt and Road initiative.

What we have learned from the first 100 days is that we will likely have a relationship that is both confrontational and competitive with China, similar to Trumps’ politics, but with a few important nuances. President Biden has focused on rebuilding partnerships with allies in order to counter China. The allies welcome the return of the United States to multilateralism, but most of them are not interested in a new cold war. This was evident during Blinkens’ visit to South Korea, initial talks with European allies, and Japanese Prime Minister Suga’s visit to Washington. Our allies have a deeper trade and investment relationship with China than we do; and, in fact, since Bidens’ election, the EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and ASEAN have all signed new economic deals with China. There is some contradiction between the United States facing China and multilateral work, so it is likely that over time Bidens’ policy in China will have to become either less confrontational or more one-sided.