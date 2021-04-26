For the next 100 days of Bidens, the world is preparing for tests





The first 100 days of Joe Bidens’ presidency, a milestone he will reach this week, have largely been spent fighting the coronavirus and boosting the national economy.

For the second 100 days, the rest of the world is getting closer.

China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, and the Taliban in Afghanistan are all ready to test the president, or already are. China is making disturbing movements around Taiwan and in the South China Sea. Although it has retreated somewhat in recent days, Russia continues to take a threatening stance towards Ukraine. Iran has increased the level at which it enriches uranium, placing new emphasis on talks about relaunching a nuclear deal with US Taliban militants who threaten to attack the US military after May 1. And as for North Korean frontman Kim Jong Un well, he looks a bit like Glenn Close’s character in the movie Fatal Attraction, who says: I won’t be ignored. He’s already fired a few test missiles to prove the point. This is not necessarily the agenda that the president or his team wants for the next 100 days. They have other big national ambitions, starting with a giant $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, followed by an equally important plan to improve child care and education, which will be funded by highly contested tax increases. All in all, Biden plans to complete some sort of reset of the direction of the U.S. economy and the role the government plays in feeding it, which he and his aides also see as essential to improving the position of the Americas. to face off against alien challengers in the first. in law. What it really is are the long-term investments we need to make to make this country truly competitive in the world in the 21st century, says Ron Klain, White House Chief of Staff. Meanwhile, Mr Biden must be worried about the nagging signs in the new polls suggesting that a significant slice of Americans, while generally happy with his performance, want him to find ways to work with Republicans, such as he had promised it in his campaign. The national agenda therefore remains busy and dominant. But the world doesn’t wait and likes to test new American leaders. After Joe Biden was elected president, many people anticipated a new period of bipartisanship in Washington. WSJs Gerald F. Seib explains why this did not materialize. Photo illustration: Emma Scott

Indeed, competitors in the Americas currently seem to be probing the limits of the new president and American foreign policy itself these days. Any president at this point would have been put to the test, given what came before him: Obama’s restraint followed by America First and (President Donald) Trump, says Richard Haass, chairman of the Council on Foreign Relations . Much of what was supposed to be a given of American foreign policy has become anything but nothing. So it makes sense to probe and test. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin may not have decided exactly what they intend to do in Taiwan and Ukraine, but instead are trying to see first what kind of response Mr. Biden provides when questioned. It’s a period of taking measurements of the new occupant of the Oval Office, suggesting that the multiple probes are not a coincidence. These things are related, says Mike Pompeo, who was secretary of state under Mr. Trump. Of course, Russia and China can also act aggressively as much out of insecurity as out of security in their own power. Leaders in both countries face their own internal challenges related to democracy and human rights movements, and aggressive movements abroad are helping to distract from them. They have to be on the offensive because they’re afraid to be on the defense, says Rahm Emanuel, former White House chief of staff under President Barack Obama. Either way, how Mr. Biden reacts when challenged matters and something is being watched closely in capitals around the world. The trick at the moment is to be firm without being provocative. Newsletter Sign-Up Journal of the capital Scoops, analysis and ideas leading Washington from the DC office of the WSJ. Mr Haass suggests sending defensive military materiel to Ukraine which it can absorb quickly to deter any overt Russian aggression, and perhaps also find ways to help Taiwan defend itself against a military initiative from the United States. China. What we need to do is close the gap between our rhetoric and our capabilities when it comes to Taiwan, he said. But he also suggests doing it without a lot of public postures that would challenge Mr. Xi, and perhaps increase the pressure on him internally to react even more aggressively. Quieter capacity building and less public postures, says Haass. Team Biden feels a sense of urgency to act quickly on the rest of its national agenda as the coronavirus pandemic still demands and justifies big government moves to boost the economy, while Democrats still control ( barely as they do) both houses of Congress, and before the midterm election season sets in to further complicate life in Washington. However, the rest of the world also gets a vote on this program. Write to Gerald F. Seib at [email protected]

