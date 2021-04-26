‘PM Modi busy looting elections, has no time for India,’ says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee





With only one leg remaining in the West Bengal elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed her party workers on Monday at the Behrampore Rabindrasadan auditorium in Murshidabad district, asked her officials. leaders to face the election battle with a spirit of never dying. , Let it not be said that I am at war and that I fled the battlefield when the combat began. Don’t leave the ground. Fight to the end. CM Mamata attacks BJP Condemning the Covid-induced death of Kajal Sinha, Khardah’s TMC candidate, Mamata said Kajal has been with the party for a long time. He was very daring. Covid claimed his life. But we will win the siege of Khardah. Alleging that the COVID-19 crisis in the poll-related state has worsened due to the BJP and the Election Commission, the Bengal chief minister has repeatedly said that the last three phases of the poll should be consolidated in a single phase. But the EC did not listen to me. “ Stating that the division of electoral days into 8 phases was planned by the Saffron party, the head of the TMC said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had deliberately made the elections in Bengal an election in 8 phases. She added that Prime Minister Modi did not have time for India as he was busy looting the elections in Bengal. Directing TMC leaders and executives to keep a safe distance from central forces, CM Mamata Banerjee said: “Two lakh security staff coming from outside without Covid testing and staying in hotels and guesthouses in Bengal are spreading COVID infections in the state. “ Accusing the Election Commission of favoring the BJP in polls in Jagaddal, Bhatpara, etc., where central security forces have granted protection to BJP criminals from Asansol, Kolkata, etc., Mamata Banerjee said staff the poll that was afraid of the Election Commission was silent but they did not know the fact that the electorate is for a day while the government will be there for 5 years. I learned that West Burdwan police (who will be going to the polls tomorrow) are used to supporting muscular men who go door-to-door threatening TMC households not to leave their homes. Even TMC election officials were intimidated in this manner. But I’m telling you to move out. Do not be afraid. If a lawsuit is brought against you, we will see it because we are coming back to power, Banerjee added. West Bengal surveys Voting is currently underway for 34 seats in the seventh phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, amid heightened security and a raging second wave of COVID-19. More than 86 lakh voters will decide the political fate of 284 candidates in this phase. 6 rounds of the state’s eight assembly elections have already taken place, with the final phase scheduled for Thursday. Votes will be counted on Sunday. (Image: ANI, PTI, Twitter- @CEOdelhioffice)







