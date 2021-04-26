Politics
Financial Daily Dose 4.26.2021 | Top Story: Bitcoin Bounces Over 50k | Robins Kaplan LLP
Bitcoin is back (and no, it never really left), thanks to a rally this morning that sent its value up to 10% at some point in early trading today. Elon Musk’s weekend tweet and news that Trevor Lawrence presumed top pick in the NFL Draft signed an endorsement agreement with the FTX crypto exchange and will take its first payment strictly in cryptocurrency certainly didn’t hurt the surge – Bloomberg and NY Times and MarketWatch
We know the year of the pandemic has meant extremes in business – both big winners and big losers. Technology skyrocketed as travel-related industries shriveled up and nearly died. Yet for a very special group of workers – these are the CEOs – it hardly seems to matter whether the company won or lost. Indeed, “in many of the companies hardest hit by the pandemic, the leaders in charge have been inundated with wealth” – NY Times
Panasonic buys Blue Yonder, a supply chain software provider, for $ 7.1 billion from Blackstone Group. Panasonic, best known for its electronic hardware, is reportedly looking to bolster its growing software business – WSJ
As Apple pivots to privacy Today, with the launch of more ad tracking control for users of its apps, The Times looks back at how Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg – who strongly opposes this decision – found themselves becoming enemies of Big Tech – NY Times
Last week, we looked at Jack Ma’s calculated transition to wallflower as a strategy to deal with the Beijing heat. Today, we see the other side of this equation through the experience of Sun Dawu, “the outspoken rural businessman” and “vocal critic” of Xi Jinping and his “crackdown on democracy.” civil society ”, who finds himself under official arrest“ months after being arrested ”. in prison. »More information on Sun and his alleged transgressions here – NY Times
And on the recent unwanted attention Chinese regulators have given to food delivery giant Meituan – Bloomberg and NY Times
Feeling a little ashamed for his role in the short-lived Super League debacle, JPMorgan issued a public apology on Friday, admitting that he ‘had’ misjudged ‘how the project would be viewed by fans’ – NY Times
The Journal helps us put Credit Suisse’s current Archegos-related losses into perspective, and suggests that the $ 5.5 billion hole means the bank is “in the court of banking misfortunes.” Ouch – WSJ and Bloomberg
Underwriters have about $ 30 billion in fresh bonds and are ready to trade as companies “emerge from periods of profit restraint.” High-quality debt, in particular, “continues to recover from the pandemic crisis” – Bloomberg
On Friday, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency nodded on a national banking license for Paxos, the “first cryptocurrency company to receive a banking license in New York.” This forces the company to “go down in history again as the first in the digital asset space to have two federal and state banks” – Law360
Heading for the rabbit hole with The Times as it sheds light on the online slander industry, including the uncomfortable fact that “the people who facilitate slander and the self-proclaimed good guys who help suppress it. [think “reputation management” companies] are often the same “- NY Times
After a surprise offer last week, Kansas City Southern entered negotiations with Canadian National Railways, “which could escalate a bidding war in one of the industry’s biggest potential deals in decades.” Bloomberg
Getting to know Tim Sweeney, the billionaire behind the Fortnite empire, and his Project Liberty – the high-stakes battle plan to take Apple’s dominance in the App Store – WSJ
Ladies and gentlemen, let’s start this work week off on the right foot with an absolute FIRE from Scott Seiss (aka Ikea Guy) – Scottseiss
Be careful.
