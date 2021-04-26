Why is China a weird man on overseas coal financing?





This week, President Joe Biden brought together forty heads of state for the Leaders’ Climate Summit to build momentum for the November UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Almost all of the world leaders present at the Summit announced updates to their countries’ climate policies and more ambitious actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with the provisions of the Paris Agreement. Despite its growing role in financing sustainable developmentPresident Xi Jinping reaffirmed at the summit that ecological cooperation is a key aspect of the Chinas Belt and Road initiativeChina has made no promises to end overseas coal funding, even as Japan and South Korea, the second and third largest backers of overseas coal-fired power plants, take action ambitious plans to stop funding coal-fired power plants abroad as part of their new climate change programs. China, the world’s largest overseas coal financier, is now the strangest. Reducing global emissions cannot be achieved without moving away from coal. A commitment from China to end its funding of coal-fired power plants abroad would be a major boost to international climate efforts. The winds are changing when it comes to financing coal. Everywhere except China, the public and private sectors are moving away from coal. In Japan, the Ministry of the Environment ad in July 2020, that the Japanese government would no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad in principle, but left room for exceptions. In March 2021, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Japan’s main development lender, ad that it would no longer finance coal-fired power plants abroad. Japanese private banks are also retreating: Mizuho, ​​Sumitomo Mitsui and Mitsubishi UFJ have been the world’s three largest private lenders to the coal industry between October 2018 and October 2020, and all three have announced that they will restrict or reduce funding for coal-fired power projects. In South Korea, President Moon Jae-ins’s announcement at the summit that the country will end government funding for coal-fired power plants abroad is the culmination of a national movement in that direction. In July 2020, lawmakers introduced bills that would prevent public banks from financing coal-fired power projects abroad. While these bills did not leave committee, they put public pressure on public financial institutions. In October 2020, the Korea Electric Power CorporationWhich one is majority detained by the South Korean governmentdisclosed it would not invest in new coal financing projects abroad. On the private sector side, KB Financial Group, one of South Korea’s largest banks, ad it would stop financing coal-fired electricity projects and subsidiaries of conglomerates such as Samsung and Hanwha are also committed to reducing their involvement in coal projects. While Japan and South Korea are now taking significant steps to pull back foreign coal, China’s inaction on its financing of foreign coal is particularly glaring. China has more than ten gigawatts of overseas coal power in the pipeline, and the central government has indicated that coal will continue to be part of the country’s overseas financing strategy for the foreseeable future. Chinese officials say the country’s foreign direct investment and development finance for coal are simply respond to requests other countries. Yet, comparing China’s funding alongside Japan and South Korea, China has been willing to funds coal-fired power plants that use less efficient and more polluting technologies, even in countries that have also received Japanese and South Korean funding. The international community cannot afford to wait for action from the Chinese government. The United States, Japan, South Korea and other countries must engage with third countries to understand their energy needs and urgently increase financial support for clean energy alternatives to coal-fired power plants. They must also unite to put pressure on China to end its policies of financing coal abroad. Ultimately, if China is to be recognized as an international leader on climate, it must act as such. Laura Edwards, China Program Coordinator at the Center for American Progress. Abby Bard is the Policy Analyst for Central Asia. Image: Reuters



