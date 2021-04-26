History and statistics of the stadium Narendra Modi





After winning both matches in Chennai, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to build on their momentum by facing the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two teams have never played a match on this site. However, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tom Curran and Shikhar Dhawan played at Narendra Modi Stadium in the India vs England T20I series earlier this year. The stadium recently hosted the 2021 IPL game between the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Kings could only score 123 points in the opening innings, and the Knight Riders chased the target with five wickets and 20 balls in reserve. Bowlers were more successful than batsmen in this contest. On that note, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 games played at Narendra Modi Stadium. T20 matches (T20Is + IPL) played: 6 Matches won by teams at bat first: 2 Matches Won by Second Batting Teams: 4 Best score in the 1st round: 224/2 – India vs England, 2021 Lowest score in 1st round: 123/9 – Punjab Kings vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021 Most successful chase race: 166/3 – India vs England, 2021 Average score of the 1st rounds: 170 Virat Kohli has fantastic record at Narendra Modi stadium RCB skipper Virat Kohli was the best run-getter of the five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. Kohli amassed 231 races for an average of 115.50. His strike rate in this series was 147.13. Meanwhile, IPL 2021 orange cap holder Shikhar Dhawan scored four points in the only game he played at Narendra Modi Stadium. His Delhi Capitals teammate Tom Curran had a save rate of 13 in that series. Log in / Register to reply















What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos