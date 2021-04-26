Awakened societies use the Chinese model

The opposition of market capitalism to state-oriented socialism and communism was the fundamental conflict in the political economy of the twentieth century. But like many economic and political theories, this enduring model of delineating free markets of opportunity versus a command economy cannot survive the Chinese state of today.

Capitalism and communism, opposed in ideology, prove to be compatible in the real world. And perhaps conceptual opposition is crumbling in the West as well, as capitalism awakens and sneaker ads become indistinguishable from AOC campaign material except by their production values.

Leftism as we know it crystallized in the 19th century largely under the umbrella of Marxism, which portrayed capitalism as an exploitative and murderous ideology that preyed on greed. The left solution, as expressed by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engelss The Communist Manifesto, was government control of the economy under the dictatorship of the proletariat.

But the dictators turned out to be people rather than an abstract historical force, so it wasn’t a solution to human greed after all. Handing all manufacturing, agriculture and commerce to the party simply meant concentrating all the wealth and power in a few hands. This made the Soviet government, for example, a new oligarchy.

The Soviet oligarchy was hardly more efficient than the Tsarist aristocracy it replaced. He did not learn enough, or quickly enough, from his capitalist rivals. It was terrible for the marketing itself. Many Western analysts have concluded that a managed economy is impractical, that the distance between government bureaucracy and real transactions makes the economy unresponsive to changing conditions, unable to take advantage of opportunities, and unable to provide its people with what they want. really needed.

Xi Jinpings China suggests such conclusions were premature. Not that China doesn’t have its own Soviet-style problems, but it has propelled them like the Soviets never could. The Chinese Communist Party is concerned with both economic growth and control of its people. He succeeds in both. But where is it on the left-right spectrum? It leans over everything: its communist capitalism or its capitalist communism.

If the Chinese Communists have appropriated capitalism, in awakened capitalism, the capitalists have appropriated socialism. This applies both internally, as companies focus on ideological re-education of their employees with diversity training and the like, and externally, as these companies present themselves relentlessly, but implausibly, as the agents of an egalitarian future. The new election laws in Georgia will, if they do, fall to challenges not from the Department of Justice or the courts, but from Major League Baseball, Delta Airlines and Coca-Cola.,

that operate as both for-profit businesses and political organizations. A bit like mini-chines.

Awakened capitalism is probably a phase, and it will disappear if it stops working on the results. But China presents a more enduring and historic challenge to our understanding of history. Perhaps the Cold War ended not with the victory of capitalism over communism, but with their merger.

Mr. Sartwell teaches philosophy at Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.