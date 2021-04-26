Pakistan’s extremist dilemma | The interpreter





Pakistan is at a crossroads, with the choice to become hostage to religious groups or to make independent foreign policy decisions. After clearly moving away from its policy of tolerating extremist religious organizations, the Pakistani government last week surrendered to the demands of a religious party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), a right-wing political and religious organization recently banned.

At the request of the TLP, the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan proposed a parliamentary resolution to debate the expulsion of the French ambassador following the publication last September of blasphemous cartoons by the French magazine Charlie Hebdo. The resolution called for the protection of the holiness of the Prophet. In return, TLP canceled its protests across the country.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Khan had opposed the TLP’s request, saying severing ties with France would cost Pakistanis relations with the European Union, hurting the country’s economy and exports. country.

Pakistan has faced a collapse of public order since April 12, when police arrested Saad Hussain Rizvi, the head of the TLP. Rizvis’s detention sparked violent protests by thousands of TLP activists and supporters in major cities across the country, who demanded the government expel the French ambassador.

This is not a first-time incident, but what is different here is the government’s mismanagement of the TLP protest and miscalculation of its popular support across the country.

A clash between police and TLP activists took place last week, when police launched an operation to clean up the area, where TLP workers were staging a sit-in in Lahore. At least three TLP protesters were killed and several others injured on both sides.

The government’s initial measures to detain the leader of the TLP, ban the TLP for its involvement in acts of terrorism, and clamp down on its members showed governments’ reluctance to be blackmailed by Islamists. Critics point out that religious parties exploit societal sensitivities to garner popular support, but that state policy of tolerating such groups, despite national and international concerns, has been foolish.

This is not the first time Pakistani governments have been coerced by Islamists in the past, but what is different this time is the government’s mismanagement of the TLP protest and its miscalculation. popular support across the country for the sensitive issue he raised.

It was the Khan government that signed a deal with TLP leaders last year, promising to present a resolution to parliament by April 20 to get approval to expel the French envoy. It is the government that broke its promise. The question is, why did the government make a black and white commitment to do what it could not do? The TLP was simply asking the authorities to implement what it had agreed to in the agreement.

It was Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed who first spoiled the situation by arresting Rizvi, declaring the TLP organization banned and ordering a crackdown on protesters across the country. But the government’s strategy and propaganda against the TLP backfired against its way of managing the group and garnered more sympathy and support for the TLP cause from the general public.

TLP belongs to the Barelvi school of thought, whose adherents are traditionally peaceful and have not been associated with extremist or jihadist groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). TLP was founded by cleric Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, father of Saad Rizvi, for the sole purpose of defending blasphemy laws. The party first appeared in the national mainstream in 2017, when it staged a sit-in in Islamabad to defend the country’s blasphemy laws.

The TLP’s protests against the blasphemy incidents have enjoyed the overwhelming support of the overwhelming majority of Pakistanis, with academics from Wahabi and Deobandi schools of thought and the Shia sect supporting the groups.

In a televised address to the nation, Khan admitted that his government and the TLP agreed to end the blasphemy incidents, but the two have different approaches. West why Muslims are offended by disrespecting their religious beliefs in the name of free speech.

Blasphemy is an extremely sensitive topic in Pakistan, which has a Muslim population of 97%. Under the blasphemy law, desecrating the Quran or defaming the Prophet is a crime punishable by death.

The issue at the heart of the blasphemy of the Muslim faith is a concern not only for the religious right, but also for the common Muslim. This is why the TLP has only a few hundred members, but it has millions of supporters in all sections and sects of Muslim society.

While the political and security scenario in the region seems to evolve with the future of Afghanistan in question, the rise of the TLP is a particularly local phenomenon. And how the government chooses to proceed now will have lasting implications.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos