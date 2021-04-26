North Korea bans criticism of China and prejudice against ethnic Chinese residents – Radio Free Asia

North Korean authorities have threatened to punish citizens caught criticizing China or discriminating against ethnic Chinese residents, sources told RFA.

Called “Hwagyo” in Korean, ethnic Chinese residents are not North Korean citizens. Although their families have lived on the Korean Peninsula for many generations, the Hwagyo are still seen as outsiders in homogeneous North Korean society and are the target of prejudice at a time when anti-Chinese sentiment is high.

The exact number of Hwagyo in North Korea is unknown because the country’s last census in 2008 classified Korean people as “other”. Estimates published in South Korea Chosun Ilbo The newspaper estimated the ethnic Chinese population at around 10,000 in 2009.

The coronavirus pandemic has hurt the economic fortunes of North Koreans and Hwagyo, with some Hwagyo hit hardest by Beijing and Pyongyang’s January 2020 decision to close the 880-mile China-Korea border and suspend all related trade. viruses. The move was a disaster for the North Korean economy, especially for those who made their living linked to cross-border trade.

Although the border remains closed, North Korea has received Chinese aid both by rail and sea. Sources said Pyongyang may be concerned that the people are acting hostile to China and the Chinese people at a time when the government is turning to Beijing with its hand.

A resident of the northwestern border town of Sinuiju told RFA’s Korean service on April 21 that the town’s neighborhood watch units were meeting to tell people that the provincial party committee would start punishing people for their slanderous criticism of China and the residents of Hwagyo in North Korea.

“It is true that there have been various forms of criticism and slander against Hwagyo over the years because of latent prejudice and fear. Hwagyo batch dealers sell Chinese goods, but there have been conflicts and disputes, so North Koreans often refer to them with racial slurs, ”the source said.

“Some North Koreans really dislike the Chinese leadership for publicly declaring that China is part of a ‘socialist brotherhood’ with North Korea, but Beijing is doing very little to support us even though we are in economic hardship. due to the coronavirus. Even the authorities in the past have been wary of our unconditional dependence on China and the hope that they will take care of us, saying, “Don’t trust China too much,” he said. said the source.

The central government is worried about the optics at a time when North Korea needs China’s help in the form of help getting back on its feet, according to the source. That is why he ordered the conferences all over the country.

“The authorities have banned any form of belittling the Chinese, claiming they will put North Koreans on the scene in ideological scrutiny sessions and exemplify them if they are found to be using racist slurs against Hwagyo,” said source.

“Soon a lot of Chinese aid will arrive, which would have been made possible by direct orders from Chinese President Xi Jinping. The Central Committee banned criticism of China and the Chinese as it became apparent that there was no way for North Korea to solve its own problems, such as shortages of food, building materials and agricultural resources, ”the source said.

Another source, a resident of neighboring Ryongchon County, told RFA that the county’s party branch ordered people not to use racist slurs against Hwagyo.

“This is the first time that the party has legally banned prejudice against Hwagyo, or criticism against China. The people are spreading rumors that the highest dignity has formed a brotherhood with Chinese President Xi Jinping, ”said the second source, using an honorary term for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“Given the country’s current economic situation, everyone knows that North Korea’s lifeblood is in China’s hands. Some say the North Korean people are like children with bad parents who cannot avoid suffering because they have to rely on China all the time, ”the second source said.

The second source said it was unfair for the Hwagyo that they were targeted by North Koreans’ grievances with the Chinese government.

“The Hwagyo of Ryongchon County have also suffered the same hardships as the North Koreans over the past year. Suffice it to say that the Hwagyo live with even more difficulties than the North Koreans, ”said the second source.

North Korean authorities banning the use of specific words are very common, but the banned terms are generally an attempt to prevent South Korean speech and mannerisms from infiltrating the language spoken in North Korea.

That North Korea banned a specific racial insult may be a reminder to the Chinese government’s 2016 ban on the irreverent nickname “Jin San Pang”, which has been translated as “Kim Fatty III” in reference to weight and body weight. Kim’s status as the third generation of the Kim family dynasty to rule North Korea.

North Korea has always relied on China to get it out of crises and protect it from international criticism.

China came to the aid of North Korea during the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, losing at least 400,000 troops. Beijing has used its influence at the United Nations extensively to shield Pyongyang from harsh sanctions requested by the United States and others, although at times by supporting UN Security Council resolutions on the Pyongyang nuclear tests.

China has been North Korea’s largest trading partner and aid provider for decades, supporting the North Korean government, preventing the country’s collapse.

Reported by Jeong Yon Park for the RFA Korean service. Translated by Leejin Jun. Written in English by Eugene Whong.