PDI-P politicians call on Jokowi waiting for good days for cabinet reshuffle





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – PDI-P DPP Chairman Ahmad Basarah says President Joko Widodo is expecting a good day reshuffle kabinet. This was transmitted by Basarah in response to the speech reshuffle cabinet following the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture (Kemendikbud) with the Ministry of Research and Technology (Kemenristek) and the formation of Ministry of investment. “I think Pak Jokowi is just waiting for a good day, waiting for a good day which he believes will ease and soften the structure of the new cabinet he will form,” Basarah told Parliament, Senayan, Jakarta, as quoted from Tribunnews.com, Monday (4/26/2021). Also read: Regarding the question of cabinet reshuffle, Fadjroel Rachman: only the president and God know MPR RI vice president said reshuffle In essence, the cabinet is the full authority of the president. He also said that the PDI-P had completely abandoned the question of which number to choose and the timing of the implementation. reshuffle President Jokowi. “Because the prerogative of the president is a subjective right of the president of the Republic of Indonesia guaranteed by the constitution, we, the PDI-P, submit the decision when it is implemented, which the official wants to be appointed is the full Pak Jokowi’s authority as president, ”he said. “So, because the prerogative of the president is a subjective right of the president of the Republic of Indonesia which is guaranteed by the constitution, we, the PDI-P, submit the decision on when it will be implemented, who will official wants to be appointed is the full authority of Pak Jokowi as chairman, ”Basarah said. Meanwhile, the presidential palace has yet to provide confirmation regarding the timeline reshuffle cabinet after the DPR approved the government’s proposal to form the Ministry of Investment and the merger of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Research and Technology. Also read: Does the reshuffle take place before or after Eid? This is the response of the palace “Only President Jokowi and Allah SWT know this,” President Fadjroel Rachman spokesman said in an online chat titled “Don’t be Pegel waiting for a reshuffle” on Saturday (4/4/2021 ). This article was published on Tribunnews.com with the title Politician PDIP: Jokowi is waiting for a good day for a cabinet reshuffle

