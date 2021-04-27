Government decides to restore PSM oxygen plant amid virus rise





KARACHI:

In view of the rapidly escalating third wave of coronavirus in the country, the government has initiated the process of rehabilitating the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) oxygen plant to meet the demand for oxygen in the country. .

According to sources, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), on the recommendation of Prime Minister Imran Khan, gave a green signal to the National Engineers Welfare Association, an expert association affiliated with PSM, to proceed with a preliminary examination of the oxygen plant.

The approval came within 24 hours of the letter sent to Prime Imran by the engineers.

PSM sources indicated that the Prime Minister has entrusted the task of rehabilitating the oxygen plant to Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who has mobilized the NCOC platform for this purpose.

A team of experts, including those from the Pakistan Army Corps of Engineers, will make their first visit to Pakistan Steel’s oxygen plant on Tuesday (today), the sources said.

Speaking to the Express Tribune, Mohsin Ali Khan, the head of the National Engineers Welfare Association, which provides services for the rehabilitation of the oxygen plant, confirmed the high-level contacts for the rehabilitation of the oxygen plant.

Mohsin said that in response to the letter sent to the prime minister, the NCOC contacted the National Association of Engineers and offered all kinds of support.

The official said that a technical inspection was needed for the rehabilitation of the oxygen plant and that he was training a team of retired engineers from Pakistan Steel to work there.

“In the coming days, the team will inspect the plant more than once to develop a rehabilitation plan.”

He said the plant has been closed since 2015 but all of its facilities are available and very little equipment will need to be imported.

“Most repairs can be done by Pakistan Steel engineers on their own, while even minor spare parts can be made locally.”

He said that the power supply to the oxygen plant was the most important issue, because before the plant was shut down, Pakistan Steel was supplying the oxygen plant from its own power plant.

However, now that the electricity comes from K Electric, “arrangements will have to be made to transmit the energy to the plant by a heavy line”.

“Much of the work will have to be done to remove the rust that has built up due to the plant shutdown and to repair leaking equipment, including replacing clogged pipelines.

He said that electrical engineers are also being hired in the maintenance team.

After the initial assessment, he said, a report will be prepared and submitted to the government and in light of this report, the duration of the oxygen plant rehabilitation operation will be determined.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos