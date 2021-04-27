President Biden rightly calls massacres of Armenians genocide (Editorial)





The official statements of a President of the United States carry considerable weight. At least they’re supposed to, and have done it historically. President Joe Biden held a campaign engagement on Saturday when he called the massacres of Armenians that began in 1915 as genocide. Every year on this day we remember the lives of all who died Armenian genocide of the Ottoman era and we re-pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again, Biden said. And we remember it to always remain vigilant against the corrosive influence of hate in all its forms. Well said and long overdue. While the declaration, in many ways, is only symbolic, such symbolism is very important, especially when an administration has placed respect for human rights at the center of its efforts. Historians generally agree that the Armenian genocide, carried out from 1915 to 1923 by the Ottoman Empire, predecessor of modern Turkey, was the first genocide of the 20th century. This resulted in the deaths of around 1.5 million people. Calling the killings genocide, Biden added the act to the short list of atrocities that include the Holocaust and crimes against humanity committed in Cambodia and Rwanda. Seen in this light, it’s clear why Turkey wouldn’t want to join this club. But he’s a member now. As it should be. Although Ronald Reagan once made a passing reference to the genocide, Bidens’ explicit statement was the first time that a US president had officially made the designation. Armenian Americans and others around the world should feel great relief at what Biden said. Because Turkey is a strategic partner and a member of NATO, past administrations have hesitated to cross paths with the leaders of this nation by qualifying the centuries-old massacres as genocide. But with Turkish President Recep Erdogan getting closer and closer to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and Biden surely seeking to take a decidedly different direction from that pursued by his predecessor, the time had come to call the atrocities of 1915. were. The fact that he did so also warns other countries that there is a new sheriff in town who takes his job and his commitment to human rights seriously. We imagine that Chinese leader Xi Jinping took note of Saturday’s statement at the White House. Because what an American president says matters.

