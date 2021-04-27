Pakistan ready to hold talks if India reviews decisions: Foreign Minister Qureshi





Pakistan would be “more than happy” to speak to India and resolve outstanding issues if New Delhi was willing to “review” some of its decisions to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the Minister said. Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Indo-Pakistani relations deteriorated after India announced the withdrawal of special powers from Jammu and Kashmir and the state’s bifurcation into two Union Territories in August 2019. India maintained that the matter related to article 370 of the Indian Constitution was entirely an internal matter of the country.

“If India is ready to revisit some of the decisions it made on August 5, 2019, Pakistan will be more than happy to engage, sit down and discuss and resolve any outstanding issues, Qureshi said in an interview with Turkeys Anadolu Agency which was reported by the Dawn newspaper on Monday.

He said Pakistan had outstanding issues with India including Kashmir, Siachen, Sir Creek, water and other minor issues and the only sane way forward was through dialogue.

Read | Pakistan offers relief supplies to help India fight Covid-19

“We can’t afford to go to war, you know, it will be mutually suicidal. And no sane person will advocate a policy of this nature. So we have to sit down and we have to talk,” said Qureshi, who is in Turkey on a two day visit.

India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with Islamabad in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. India said it was up to Pakistan to create an environment free from terror and hostility.

Qureshi said a recent development of the ceasefire re-engagement during the conversation between the directors general of military operations on both sides was a positive development.

India and Pakistan, in a surprise announcement, said on February 25 that they had agreed to strictly observe all ceasefire agreements along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Cashmere and other sectors.

Read also | Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Provides Support to Indians Affected by Covid-19 Outbreak

Qureshi also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ messages on Pakistan’s National Day last month and a goodwill message to Prime Minister Imran Khan who also responded positively to them.

So there is some thinking. It is too early to make a value judgment on this, he said.

Last month, the powerful Pakistani army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said it was time for India and Pakistan to “ bury the past and move forward by saying that peace between the two neighbors would help unleash the potential of South and Central Asia.

The mighty army, which ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70-plus years of existence, has so far wielded considerable power in security and foreign policy.

General Bajwas’ remarks came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan made a similar statement.

