Indonesian President orders crackdown after Papua rebels kill regional intelligence chief – Benar – Reuters

Indonesian President ordered a crackdown on Papuan rebels on Monday after insurgents killed an army general who was leading government intelligence operations in the region – the most senior military officer to die in the separatist conflict decades old.

Separatist rebels have shot Brig. General I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, head of the Papua regional office of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), in an ambush on his convoy on Sunday afternoon as he traveled to Beoga, a district of the Puncak regency where the government launched counterinsurgency operations, officials on both sides said.

“I ordered the heads of the army and the police to prosecute and arrest members of the armed criminal group,” President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said in a televised statement.

It is in Beoga that rebels have targeted civilians in a series of recent deadly attacks, accusing them of spying on behalf of the government. The armed wing of the separatist group Free Papua Movement claimed responsibility for the killings and the shooting of the brigadier general, the only one dead in Sunday’s road ambush.

“There is no place for armed criminal groups in Papua and the whole nation,” Jokowi said.

The brigadier general will receive a posthumous promotion, the president said.

“On behalf of the Indonesian people and government, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the left behind family,” Jokowi said. He delivered a similar message a day earlier, when the military announced that one of its submarines had shattered in deep water off Bali, killing all 53 crew members.

BIN spokesman Wawan Hari Purwanto said Putu Danny was visiting Beoga to assess security there amid the recent killings of civilians and arson attacks on schools.

He was driving in a convoy with other officials and security forces when they came under fire, Wawan said.

Gusti was “leading a field observation to speed up the restoration of security after the brutal action of the Papuan Separatist and Terrorist Group (KST) in the region,” Wawan said in a written statement, referring to the Free Papua movement.

The visit to Beoga of the main government intelligence official in the Papua region “was also aimed at boosting the morale and spirits of those who have fallen victim to the cruelty and savagery of the Papua Separatist and Terrorist Group (KST) Said Wawan. .

The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the military wing of the Free Papua movement, told BenarNews it was behind the murder of two teachers, a motorcycle taxi driver and a 16-year-old high school student at the start of the month. They were all working as government informants, the TPNPB said.

“Brigadier General Gusti Putu was hit by TPNPB fire,” Sebby Sambom, a rebel spokesman, said in a statement.

“We targeted members of the TNI (Indonesian Armed Forces) during the shooting, but none of our members were injured.”

Wawan said Gusti’s body was taken to Timika town and would be airlifted to Jakarta on Tuesday to be buried at the Heroes’ Cemetery.

“This incident will not harm the spirit and morale of intelligence personnel and other security forces in eradicating all national threats,” he said.

In Jakarta, Bambang Soesatyo, president of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), urged the government to deploy full force to crush the Papuan rebellion.

“Destroy them first. We will discuss human rights issues later, ”the Indonesian lawmaker said, quoting the lawmaker.

His call to action drew criticism from Amnesty International’s human rights watchdog.

“This statement has the potential to encourage an escalation of violence in Papua and West Papua,” Usman Hamid, head of Amnesty’s Indonesian bureau, said on Monday.

“Human rights are constitutional obligations, so they must be a priority in any state policy. Putting aside human rights is not only contrary to international law, but also unconstitutional, ”Usman said.

More daring, more aggressive

The Papuan insurgents have become more aggressive since late 2018, when they killed 20 workers building a road, said Sidney Jones, director of the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict (IPAC), a think tank in Jakarta.

Putu Danny, she said, was the oldest military officer to be killed in the long-running conflict in the Far East region, which includes the provinces of Papua and West Papua.

“They have become more daring and control areas of the central highlands including Intan Jaya, Nduga, Timika and Puncak Jaya,” Jones told BenarNews.

“Obviously they have become more aggressive, but more importantly the government’s response strategy has not worked at all because it only sent troops without understanding why they are stronger now than four years older. early on, and every year they get stronger, ”she said. .

It would be a serious mistake to label the Free Papua Movement a terrorist group because it would irritate more Papuans and make the prospect of dialogue with the rebel group even more difficult, Jones said.

In his view, the government must investigate the sources of funding and weapons for the rebels, and find out why they have become stronger despite sending large numbers of government troops to the region.

“It is clear that the presence of more soldiers does not mean that Papuans are safer,” she said.

Stanislaus Riyanta, a security specialist at the University of Indonesia, admitted that the rebels have become more aggressive.

“Ambushes against convoys of government officials and security forces have become more frequent,” he told BenarNews.

According to Stanislas, the rebels fear that the construction of highways and other infrastructure development projects carried out by the Jokowi administration will win the hearts and minds of Papuans in the deeply impoverished and underdeveloped region.

“It’s something they don’t like,” he says.

Nonetheless, the government must continue with its programs to improve the lives of the Papuan people, he said.

“When confidence in the government is high, the armed criminal group will have little leeway to influence the public. The role of the state in the fields of education, health and infrastructure is crucial, ”he added.

In 1963, Indonesian forces invaded the region of Papua – which constitutes the western half of the island of New Guinea – and annexed it.

Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a UN administered ballot known as the Free Choice Act. Many Papuans and rights groups said the vote was a sham as it only affected around 1,000 people.