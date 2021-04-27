Politics
Boris Johnsons unrest escalates as UK government battles claims
(Bloomberg) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces increasing questions about how he operates at the top of government, as the row over allegations of sleaze and incompetence escalates.
The British leader has denied a claim he said privately that he would rather see the bodies piling up than order a third lockdown in the event of a pandemic. But the BBC, ITV and the Daily Mail all aired versions of the same story claiming he had.
On another difficult day for the British leader, the top government official also announced a review of how the redevelopment of Johnsons’ official Downing Street apartment had been paid for.
But if the Johnsons team was hoping it would give them some breathing space, they were wrong. ITV reported Monday evening that the Conservative Party loaned Johnson the funds needed to renovate his residence, which he then paid back. This would be a very unusual arrangement which, if confirmed, will likely lead to further criticism of the judgment of the Premiers.
Elections
For Johnson, the stakes are getting higher and higher. The UK holds elections in London, Scotland and other key battlegrounds on May 6 and a constant stream of headlines about government harassment and cronyism could drive voters away from its Conservative Party. For now, the Johnsons Tories remain ahead in opinion polls and are riding a wave of public support for the successful deployment of Covid vaccines.
The catalyst for the latest flurry of allegations was a 1,000-word blog post posted Friday by former Johnsons senior adviser Dominic Cummings, which attacked the integrity and competence of prime ministers.
Boris Johnson faces barrage of criticism from ex-aide Cummings
Johnson and his ministers have pushed back questions from the media and lawmakers about the Cummingss comments ever since.
On Monday, the UK’s top civil servant, Cabinet Secretary Simon Case, testified as part of a parliamentary inquiry into some of the allegations. He had few answers for MPs who spoke to him about the conduct of prime ministers.
An official leak investigation is unlikely to reveal who revealed details of the government’s plan to impose a second pandemic lockdown in England in October, he said.
To run away
Given the time that has passed, I think it is likely that the team will not be able to identify the source (s), he told the Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs.
Case added that the Prime Minister had also asked him to review how the renovation of the 10 Downing Street apartment was paid for and report back. Cummings said the premier planned to secure a Tory donor to fund the work.
Previously, Johnson had denied saying he would rather see bodies stacked up than enter a third lockdown, responding no when asked in a joint TV interview during a campaign visit to the Country of Wales if he had said so.
No, but again the important thing people want us to do as a government is make sure the lockdowns work, Johnson said. When asked if he had discussed using donations to pay for the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, he replied that if there was anything to say about it, any statement to make, this would of course be done in due course.
Johnsons office said the premier had personally paid for the larger renovation. The government is right to consider whether the maintenance of buildings of historic significance should be funded by taxpayers or by an independent trust, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said.
2021 Bloomberg LP
