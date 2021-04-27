No cases of Indian Covid-19 strain reported in Pakistan: Ministry of Health – Pakistan





Pakistan has so far not reported any cases of the new Indian strain, a double mutant variant of the coronavirus, believed to be responsible for a recent devastating spike in infections in India, an official said on Monday.

Syed Sajid Shah, a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health, told reporters that the country is still safe from the Indian variant. However, there are reports of the British variant of the virus, he added.

To prevent the spread of the Indian variant Covid-19 in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) last week placed India on the Category C list, barring the entry of passengers from the country by airways and land for two weeks.

New coronavirus infections in India hit a record high for a fifth day on Monday as countries such as Britain, Germany and the United States pledged to send urgent medical aid to fight the crisis that overwhelms its hospitals.

Infections in the past 24 hours have risen to 352,991, with overcrowded hospitals in Delhi and elsewhere turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen supplies and beds.

A day earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the city’s lockdown would be extended for a week. He said the current oxygen demand is 700 tonnes, but they are only getting 330 to 335 tonnes per day.

The situation in Pakistan has been seen to be relatively better, but authorities are racing against the clock to add more beds and ventilators to hospitals amid a spike in deaths and infections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday he had asked the Pakistani military to help police and law enforcement enforce Covid-19 SOPs, warning that Pakistan could soon face a situation similar to that of India if the current trend continues.

The Home Office issued a notice on Sunday authorizing provinces and federal territories to seek military assistance in enforcing SOPs.

Pakistan reported 4,825 new infections on Monday, with the total number of cases surpassing the 800,000 mark.

In the last 24 hours, 50,161 tests were performed. The national positivity rate was recorded at 9.61%.

The total number rose to 800,452, while the death toll stands at 17,187.

Pakistan last week recorded 157 deaths in a single day, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos