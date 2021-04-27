Rain of criticism, Jokowi does not move! The new capital still on the way





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) insisted on moving the national capital from DKI Jakarta to East Kalimantan. In fact, a number of groups, ranging from experts, economists and members of the House of Representatives (DPR), have denied whether the transfer had been made during the Covid-19 pandemic. Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman explained that the development of the national capital (IKN) is one of the engines of the national economic recovery after the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Fadjroel said the total funding needed for IKN reaches Rp 500 billion. IKN, he said, would certainly attract significant private sector investment. “It also attracts workers. According to Bappenas’ calculations, 1 trillion rupees for construction can attract 14,000 workers. Even in the first year of construction, the ICH can absorb 100,000 workers,” he said recently. told CNBC Indonesia. Fadjroel then spoke of a number of parties which have strongly criticized the government’s decision to remain “insistent” on building the IKN. The government has said it is ready to hear various contributions regarding IKN. “Thank you for all the criticisms and contributions from the different parties. The government will listen to them all, in order to achieve an ideal outcome in which the IKN reflects the interests of all parties,” he said. Next page >> Here is the revolutionary IKN website



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos