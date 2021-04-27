Covid-19: Joe Biden speaks to Prime Minister Modi, says ‘India was there for us, we will be there for them’

United States President Joe Biden has given America’s full support to India, which is battling a serious second wave of Covid-19 during its appeal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Joe Biden recounted India’s contribution to the United States’ fight against the deadly disease in a tweet from his official president’s account. The call between the two leaders comes on the day India has recorded more than 3 lakh cases for the fifth day in a row.

“Today I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged the Americas full support to provide emergency aid and resources in the fight against Covid-19. India was there for us , and we’ll be there for them, ”the US president said in a statement. tweet.

The two leaders pledged over the phone a day after the United States announced it would provide urgently needed raw materials to manufacture the Covishield vaccine and oxygen-generating equipment to bolster efforts. from India to counter the second wave of record coronavirus infections.

Originally seen as a success story in overcoming the pandemic, India is grappling with a deadly battle with the virus that now crosses its population of nearly 1.4 billion, and systems are showing visible signs of collapse.

The country reported 2,812 more deaths on Monday, with around 117 Indians succumbing to the disease every hour and experts say even those numbers are likely underestimated. The new infections brought India’s total to more than 17.3 million, behind only the United States.

The United States said Monday it was working to alleviate suffering in India by providing oxygen, diagnostic tests, treatment, ventilators and protective gear.

The White House has also said it will make available sources of raw materials that India urgently needs to make the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Help and support was also offered by Archivist Pakistan, who said he could provide relief, including ventilators, oxygen supply kits, digital x-ray machines, protective gear. and related articles.

Germany’s health ministry said it was urgently working to put in place an aid package for India consisting of ventilators, monoclonal antibodies, the drug remdesivir, as well as surgical masks and protection N95.