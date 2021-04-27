Modi meets with Japanese Prime Minister on cooperation in fight against Covid-19





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on Monday discussed cooperation in key areas, including building resilient supply chains and ensuring a reliable supply of critical materials, to overcome challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. During a 25-minute phone conversation, the two leaders discussed the Covid-19 situation in each of the other countries and strengthened India-Japan cooperation to overcome regional and global challenges due to the pandemic. Such bilateral cooperation includes working together to create resilient, diverse and trustworthy supply chains, ensure a reliable supply of critical materials and technologies, and develop new partnerships in manufacturing and skills development, the ministry said. External affairs in a press release. The two leaders stressed the need for the rapid operationalization of the recently signed Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) agreement to synergize their strengths and achieve mutually beneficial results. They also highlighted the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed ​​Train (MAHSR) project as a shining example of their cooperation and welcomed the steady progress in its execution, according to the newspaper. The two leaders confirmed the importance of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, including the Japan-Australia-India-US quadrilateral collaboration, to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific and decided to continue their efforts to build an order. rules-based international ministry said in a statement. Suga said he hoped to further develop cooperation in areas such as cyber, digital, decarbonisation, health and connectivity, and discussed possible collaboration in 5G, submarine cables, strengthening of industrial competitiveness, diversification of supply chains and development of the northeastern region of India. Suga also expressed serious concerns about continuing and strengthening China’s unilateral attempts to change the status quo in the East and South China Seas, including the Coast Guard Law, the statement said. Modi and Suga appreciated the support and facilitation provided to resident citizens of each country during the pandemic and agreed to continue this coordination. Modi thanked Suga for providing assistance to India to fight the pandemic, and expressed hope that he would be able to receive the Japanese Prime Minister in India in the near future after the situation stabilizes. Covid-19. Suga recently canceled a planned visit to India and the Philippines due to the situation with Covid-19. In January, Japan granted a loan of up to 30 billion yen (approximately 2.129 crore) to support the efforts of Indian governments to mitigate the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic. It was the latest addition to Japan’s support for India in its fight against Covid-19. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Japan has provided 50 billion yen (approximately 3549 crore) to implement health and medical policies and develop hospitals with ICUs and infection prevention and management facilities, a grant of one billion yen (approx. 71 crore) to provide oxygen generators to treat Covid-19 patients in critical condition. Japan has also partnered with international organizations such as UNDP, UNICEF and UNHCR to provide assistance worth more than $ 7.26 million to the Indian government.

