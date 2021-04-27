Investigator dismissed ahead of pro-Tareen MPs meeting with Imran – Newspaper





LAHORE: Apparently, yielding to the demand of more than 30 lawmakers backing ex-leader of Pakistan’s ruling group Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen, the government on Monday dismissed the Federal Investigation Agency officer (FIA) leading the investigation against Mr. Tareen and his son in the sugar scam.

The significant development took place against the backdrop of a likely meeting of rebel PTI lawmakers with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Tuesday (today).

The director of the sugar scam investigation team, Lahore Mohammad Rizwan, has been removed from the investigation with immediate effect, a source at the Information Ministry told Dawn on Monday. He said Rizwan had received the marching order, adding that this was the main demand of former PTI secretary general Jahangir Tareen and lawmakers who are with him.

It remains to be confirmed whether Mr Rizwan has also transferred from the FIA. Interestingly, Mr. Rizwan not only booked Tareen and his son Ali, but also registered an FIR against PML-N Chairman Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in charges of money laundering and fraud of 5 billion rupees in the sugar scam.

Mr. Rizwan also got his hands on sweets from the Federal Minister of the Southern Punjab, Khusro Bakhtiar and members of his family, as well as two sweets from two media houses. FIA investigators led by Mr. Rizwan had detected Rs 110 billion earned by the sugar mafia in the past year through speculative pricing. During the investigation against the sugar mafia, the FIA ​​said: It emerged that the barons of the sugar industry, the sugar brokers and their satta agents (actors of speculative pricing), in active connivance with the sugar factories , turned into an underground candy. -mafia and operate in a collusive but covert manner, especially through electronic means / WhatsApp groups to artificially manipulate, manipulate and raise sugar prices in a dishonest and fraudulent manner, amid the hoax of impending sugar stock shortages (so that sugar stocks are unsold or sold / not lifted in mills and buckets and the gap between supply and demand is artificial).

The investigation reveals that the Satta Mafia had already fraudulently increased the ex-factory (speculative) price by Rs 20 / kg in the past year (from Rs 70 / kg on February 11, 2020 to Rs 90 per kg on March 21, 2021; they are now conspiring to pump it to Rs110 per kg in Ramzan.

Mr Tareen and his son are on bail until May 3 in FIA cases.

Meanwhile, the active leader of the Tareen camps, Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial, said the prime minister finally accepted the parliamentarians’ request and called all 31 who signed the letter (of request).

We regard this meeting as a melting ice event and hope that all of their concerns that Mr. Tareen should not be victimized by state institutions will be seriously considered, he said.

Supporters of Mr Tareens in the Punjab and the National Assembly had emerged after being listed in various cases and summoned to appear in banking and session courts. Raja Riaz, the deputy for the Tareen camps, had asked the prime minister to give them time so that they could explain their concerns to him because they believed that Mr. Tareen was a victim.

Mr Riaz had threatened the Prime Minister to change his approach or they would be forced to take a step of their own. We make the last humble request to the Riasat-i-Madina that we want nothing but justice, he said.

Mr Tareen, the sugar tycoon, claimed that the allegations in the FIRs filed against him were not of a criminal nature and fell within the purview of the Pakistan Securities and Exchange Commission. He said all of his businesses were inspected during the previous PML-N government and nothing wrong was detected by investigators.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

