Take note of Xi Jinpings’ remarks to Boao

The essence of the civilian and the military is to alternate tensions in an appropriate manner. Last month, during Alaska’s talks with the United States, Chinese Communist Party (CCP) diplomats displayed such moving nationalist maneuvers that the United States is not qualified to speak to China in such a way. condescending. Recently, Head of State Xi Jinping appeared to change his tone and walk away from difficult discussions for sensitive and sensible remarks. In his opening speech at the Boao Forum for Asia on April 20, he repeatedly applied Western values ​​and then redefined them to maintain the appearance of a cohesive bilateral discourse. On the one hand, it sought to silence the United States and create opportunities to divide the West, and on the other hand, it repackaged the demands of the CCP in order to seek advantage over the United States.

Why? First, before and after taking office, the Biden administration repeatedly raised the banner of multilateralism. Internally, he criticized Trump-era unilateralism and its withdrawal from international organizations; on the outside, Biden has repeatedly stressed the need for forming alliances in the campaign against China. Rather than fighting solo, he sought to fight China under the support of partners with common values ​​and other democratic countries.

Xi Jinpings’ response was correct: in fact, not only the United States advocates multilateralism, but China is even more so. The distinction lies in the fact that China insists on true multilateralism and that it intends to maintain the international system with the United Nations at its heart and the multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization (WTO) at its heart. The implication is that the United States says one thing but does another, given that under President Donald Trump the United States withdrew from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. culture (UNESCO) and the United Nations Human Rights Council (CHR), and have even threatened to withdraw from the WTO.

Second, the values-based diplomacy advocated by the Biden administration was also tacitly opposed by Xi. During CNN’s presidential mayoralty with Joe Biden on February 17, Biden made a strong reference to American values, stating that any serving US president must reflect American values, which is why Biden would criticize human rights issues. man in China whenever needed. In his first major foreign policy speech on March 3 as Secretary of State, Antony Blinken added that the current international system ultimately reflects American values. In this way, Biden linked American values ​​to American diplomacy, while Blinken linked the preservation of the liberal international order more to American values.

Xi Jinping called this unilateralism. He alluded to the fact that universal values ​​are not necessarily American values ​​and that the rules formulated by one or a few countries should not be imposed on others, and the unilateralism of each country should also not give the tone for the whole world. Moreover, Xi Jinping chose to partially incorporate the concept of universal values, but rhetorically, he also repackaged it as values ​​common to all mankind, a new and innovative term close to the existing discourse. It is a combination of superficial conformity and China’s flexible interpretation of the concept. On the one hand, it avoids being seen as arrogant Chinese values, and on the other hand, it avoids being misinterpreted as being gentle on the United States.

Third, Xi Jinping again tactfully attacked their differences in political systems. According to German sociologist Max Weber, there is a difference in the legitimacy of procedures between liberal democracy and authoritarian regimes. Xi is not criticizing liberal democracy per se, but argues that the coexistence of the two regimes is a virtuous manifestation of diversity in civilization, as is the mutual respect and appreciation between flowers of different colors. Any thought that treats one as superior and the other as inferior, and makes a presumptuous distinction between the two, engages a new cold war and ideological confrontation, as well as an unproductive Cold War mentality and a zero-sum game. .

Fourth, the Biden administration has repeatedly stated that epidemic relief, climate change and economic revitalization are priority goals. Xi Jinping agrees, but with a slight twist, linking it to China’s political goals. On the one hand, Xi stressed that developing countries are a community of common destiny, linking the Belt and Road to poverty eradication in an effort to allay international suspicions about self-esteem. saying debt trap diplomacy and the war of economic unity. On the other end of the spectrum, Xi called for establishing more open and inclusive partnerships with advanced economies, linking it to the popular concept of inclusive growth in the West. He also said the man-made walls and detachment …… are harmful to everyone, implicitly accusing the Biden administration of restricting and preventing the exchange of Chinese capital and research for security reasons of information and intellectual property rights.

Overall, Xi Jinpings Boao’s speech was a mixed balance between being soft and hard, not directly confronting the liberal international order led by the United States and the West, but applying and rotating Western terminology to every turn, and present the argument that China is the guardian of the status quo. In this way, he gradually redefines the principles and values ​​of the international order in a fragmentary way. In addition, as head of state, Xi must also leave some room for maneuver for the next China-US matches.

Could it be that this adjustment, which replaces the wolf-warrior approach with an intelligent narrative, represents an escalation of strategic competition between China and the United States from a physical trade war and a technological war to an ideological battle? for voice, or is it an attempt to use the 50th anniversary of US-China ping-pong diplomacy to preserve a window of opportunity to reset US-China relations? As Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan and Foreign Minister Wang Yi have repeatedly said, US-China relations are at an important turning point, and we hope that the two sides will embark on a new path of peaceful coexistence and of win-win cooperation. The next step will be to observe what happens next.

(Sung Wen-ti, Senior Lecturer at the Australian National University – College of Asia & the Pacific)

