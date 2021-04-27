United States determined to support India in the fight against COVID-19: Joe Biden to Prime Minister Narendra Modi | World news

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Monday April 26 expressed solidarity with India in its fight against COVID-19 and said his country was determined to support its efforts by rapidly deploying resources such as therapeutics, ventilators and by identifying the sources of raw materials to be made available. for making the Covishield vaccine, according to a statement here.

Biden expressed U.S. support for India in a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which the two leaders discussed the pandemic situation in their countries, including ongoing efforts to India to contain a second wave of COVID-19 through accelerated vaccination efforts, and ensure the supply of essential drugs, therapeutics and medical equipment.

Modi also briefed Biden on India’s initiative at the World Trade Organization (WTO) to relax the standards of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) to ensuring rapid and affordable access to vaccines and medicines for developing countries, the statement said.

“We had a fruitful conversation with @POTUS @JoeBiden today. We discussed in detail the evolution of the COVID situation in both countries. I thanked President Biden for the support provided by the States- United with India.

“My chat with @POTUS @JoeBiden also highlighted the importance of smooth and efficient supply chains of raw materials and medicines for vaccines. India-US partnership in health can meet the global challenge of COVID-19, “Modi tweeted.

According to the statement, Modi expressed his deep gratitude for the offer of assistance and support from the United States. He mentioned India’s commitment to contain the COVID-19 pandemic globally through “Vaccine Maitri”, and its participation in COVAX and Quad Vaccine initiatives.

Modi stressed the need to ensure smooth and open supply chains of raw materials and inputs needed to manufacture COVID-19-related vaccines, drugs and therapeutics.

The two leaders highlighted the potential of the Indo-American partnership in the development and supply of vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, and called on their respective officials to maintain close coordination and cooperation in their efforts in this regard. domain, according to the statement.

The two leaders agreed to keep in regular contact.

In Washington, the White House said President Biden is committed to firmly supporting his entire administration for the Indian people in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The president has pledged America’s steadfast support to the Indian people who have been affected by the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” the White House said in a reading of the appeal between Biden and Modi. In response, the United States is providing a range of emergency assistance, including oxygen-related supplies, vaccine equipment and therapeutics, the White House said.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude for the close cooperation between the two countries. The two leaders decided that the United States and India will continue to stand side by side in the effort to protect our citizens and health of our communities, ”read the appeal.

The US President and his Vice President Kamala Harris had previously assured India and its people to provide all assistance, including the urgent dispatch of life-saving medical supplies and equipment to help the countries to tackle the deadly coronavirus crisis.

“Just as India sent aid to the United States when our hospitals were under stress at the start of the pandemic, we are determined to help India when needed,” Biden said in a tweet on Sunday.

Biden administrator under severe criticism

The Biden administration had previously been criticized by several quarters, including members and supporters of the Democratic Party, for its restrictions on the export of key raw materials for the manufacture of the COVID-19 vaccine and for failing to release its vaccine surplus in India when the country is going through the worst public health crisis in its history.

(With PTI inputs)

Live