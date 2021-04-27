Imran urges world to jointly fight Covid and other challenges – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the world, especially Asian countries, to jointly tackle challenges, including the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the opening segment of the 77th session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), the Prime Minister said: Pakistan has moved from geopolitics to geoeconomics . We are ready to unite our efforts for win-win results. Our success lies in cooperative multilateralism and partnerships. Let Asia-Pacific take the lead. Pakistan stands ready to work with all of its members to advance our common goals.

He said four major issues, poverty, human rights, economic development and debt relief, deserved attention.

We are at the heart of an unprecedented global crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. We have seen its devastating health and socio-economic impacts around the world, Asia and the Pacific also being the most affected, he added.

Describes poverty, human rights, economic development and debt relief as major issues

Mr Khan said pre-existing vulnerabilities and inequalities had become even more acute. We are now further behind than ever in achieving the SDGs. Over 100 million people will fall back into extreme poverty.

The Prime Minister said it may take years to return to pre-Covid income levels. Varying financial capacities, healthcare and vaccine deployment can lead to uneven recovery across countries and regions.

We must ensure that no one is left behind. This requires international solidarity. We need the right mix of national actions, regional collaboration and multilateral cooperation, he added.

He suggested four key areas and said the world must put people at the center of pro-poor and inclusive policies. We need to strengthen public health and social protection systems. These have been the main goals for us in Pakistan, he added.

People-centered economic security is now at the heart of our development paradigm, he said.

The second, he said, peace and development must be rooted in human rights, which must be universally respected and protected. The international community must pay particular attention to situations of foreign occupation, he added.

Mr Khan said member states have the opportunity to model their economies on more resilient and sustainable foundations. Ambitious climate action is a way forward. Pakistan is therefore implementing green growth policies, he added.

The Prime Minister said that it was absolutely necessary to mobilize adequate financing for development. For developing countries, the issue of debt must be dealt with in a fair and sustainable manner. With my Global Debt Relief Initiative, Pakistan is championing this cause in all global forums. At home, we are implementing the corresponding tax reforms, he added.

He said the bigger question was what mechanisms could help people achieve these lofty goals? We all want to reinvigorate our economies and build back better. But we cannot do this in isolation, he added.

It is only through strengthened regional and international cooperation that we can reopen safely and sustainably, starting with equitable access to affordable vaccines for all, he said, adding that members must think about long term, keeping in mind the best interests of our future generations.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos