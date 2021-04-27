Chinese ‘red tourism’ draws in on Communist Party centenary





In Guizhou, tourism in the first quarter of 2021 has already returned to its 2019 level, local official Lu Yongzheng said. The province, one of China’s top tourist destinations, has hosted millions of tourists who have brought in billions of dollars in revenue. The story continues under the ad On a recent government tour, descendants of the Red Army told stories of their ancestors at the Zunyi Memorial Museum, which houses artifacts from the era and hologram recreations of a key meeting at the during which Mao established his dominance. Kong Xia grew up listening to stories of hardship and toil and the difficult long march, a military retreat in which his grandfather, Kong Xianquan, participated. On this epic journey, the Communists traversed perilous terrain to finally establish their WWII capital in the arid northern province of Shaanxi, from which they developed and ultimately triumphed over their nationalist rivals in 1949. Kong Xia describes her grandfather’s life to pass on stories about the humble beginnings of Communist Parties, especially to younger generations who she believes may lose interest in history. The story continues under the ad They should understand (the story) but might not be interested, Kong said. I think this kind of suffering will make us cherish our happy and peaceful lives today and do our jobs well. In 2016, the Zunyi Museum launched a traveling exhibition that tours colleges and universities across China. And to arouse the interest of young visitors, he trained more than 100 young curators from elementary or college to tell their comrades about the period of history. They elicited a very good response, especially among visitors their age, said deputy museum curator Zhang Xiaoling. Crowds of tourists also visit the Jinggangshan mountain ranges in Jiangxi Province, known as the birthplace of the Chinese Revolution, where Mao fought his first battles and where the Revolutionary Army was formed. The story continues under the ad The tourism boom is also being spurred by a campaign announced by President Xi Jinping in February to educate the 91 million Communist Party members about its history and ideology. True to the campaign, Bi Qiumei, who is around 70, says she came to the museum to pay homage to the revolutionary martyrs and Mao Zedong, and to see how the Chinese revolution succeeded. She has been a member of the party since 1983. We’re very excited, she chuckles, with old friends and classmates in tow. The villages around the historic sites anticipate an influx of tourists marking the centenary. Enveloped by mountain ranges lies Mayuan, an idyllic village of just over 1,000 residents. Flowers adorn the newly paved concrete roads lined with rows of guesthouses in an area where Maos’ forces once trained in guerrilla warfare. The story continues under the ad Government anti-poverty programs and the arrival of tourists prompted a villager, Xie Xiaomin, to return to Mayuan to build his own guesthouse in 2017. Today the guesthouse has more than 30 rooms with 80 beds. Each room costs around 100 RMB ($ 15) per night. The village itself, says Xie, can now accommodate up to 1,000 guests. I am full of confidence for this year because of the centenary, said Xie. Xies’ grandfather, Yuan Wencai, helped establish a revolutionary base in the village and fought with the Maos army. Photographs of his grandfather in his youth and of his grandmother posing with Mao and Revolutionary General Zhu De decorate the entrance to guesthouses. The story continues under the ad These personal stories will become part of the Mayuan tourist experience. I would like to speak for as long as there is a need and they are ready to listen to me. Xie said. Events are planned across the country to mark the anniversary, including exhibitions, films, plays, concerts and awards for longtime party members. A ceremony is also scheduled for July 1, the nation’s centennial day, with a speech by President Xi Jinping.

