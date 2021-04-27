On Eternal Patrol – Opinion





Tue 27 April 2021





Tributes are expected to go to the 53 crew of the KRI Nanggala 402 who perished inside their German-made submarine, which the Indonesian Army (TNI) said sank on Sunday. The decision of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to posthumously raise the military ranks of sailors, award them Jalasena State medals and provide scholarships to their children constitutes the highest recognition for their service to the nation. . There is no greater pride in a soldier than dying in the line of duty, whether in war or other state missions, and Brig also could. General I Gusti Putu Danny, head of the Papua section of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), who was killed in crossfire on Sunday in the troubled regency of Puncak in Papua. KRI Nanggala 402 reportedly lost power as it prepared for a torpedo launch during an exercise in waters north of Bali on Wednesday. The public, who had followed the rescue of the 53 crew since the ship was declared missing, shared the grief of the families of Navy personnel and posted their message of condolence on social media. As a sign of respect, some have even flown the national flag at half mast, which is normally done when a VVIP dies. The world naval community, on behalf of the Brotherhood of Seamen, also sent their condolences. Needless to say, the tragedy is sad, not only for the families of the crew members but also for the TNI, which has struggled to modernize its primary defense system amid budget cuts and embargoes. The TNI deployed various aircraft and ships and enlisted the help of neighboring countries as soon as it lost contact with the submarine in its attempt to save the sailors. Ships from Singapore, Malaysia, India and Australia and an anti-submarine aircraft from the United States joined the search effort, to find the wreckage of the submarine 838 meters below the level. of the sea. TNI chief Air Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said KRI Nanggala 402 had split into three parts, ruling out any chance of survival for the crew. This tragedy adds to the list of accidents involving aging – as well as newly purchased defense equipment – in the country. The German-made KRI Nanggala 402, for example, was built 44 years ago and was redone in 2012. In June of last year, an Air Force Hawk 100/200 trainer fighter jet and an Army Mi-17 helicopter crashed within nine days. While the fighter plane crash in Riau did not cost his life because the pilot managed to eject himself in time, the helicopter crash in Kendal, in central Java, killed four of the nine soldiers on board. But arguably the most tragic TNI crash of this century was that of the Air Force’s C-130 Hercules, which crashed in a residential area of ​​Medan, north Sumatra, in June. 2015. No less than 126 people were killed in the tragedy. While the sailors of KRI Nanggala 402 are now on eternal patrol, our grief for their loss will mean little if no improvements are made to our defense system, including with regard to the acquisition of sub- sailors, warships, airplanes and tanks.







