Boris Johnson news: Tories strike with plunge into chaos | Politics | New





The latest Ipsos Mori poll gave the Conservatives 40% of the vote, up from 45% in March. The gap with the Labor Party narrowed to just three points with the opposition at 37 percent – down one point from last month.

The Liberal Democrats are on eight points, against six, and the Green Party remains unchanged with five percent of the vote. The results of the inquiry come just over a week before the crucial Hartlepool by-elections, local and Scottish elections on 6 May. Number 10 has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks, with former Tory Prime Minister David Cameron accused of using his ties to the Treasury to lobby on behalf of now defunct finance company Greensill Capital. Mr. Cameron admitted he should have contacted the government “only by the most formal means”, but denied having violated the codes of conduct.

The poll was conducted April 16-22 – before further damning claims from former Prime Minister’s adviser Dominic Cummings came to light. Last week Mr Cummings went out to fight after being accused by Number 10 of a series of damaging leaks, including text messages between the Prime Minister and contractor Sir James Dyson, involving fans and taxes. In a rare blog post, Mr Cummings went on the offensive and questioned the Prime Minister’s “competence and integrity”. He also claimed Mr Johnson wanted Tory donors to pay for renovations to his number 11 apartment, which Mr Cummings claimed was “unethical, senseless and possibly illegal”.

The government has previously said Mr Johnson paid for the renovation – which reportedly cost £ 200,000 – out of his own pocket. Speaking in Wrexham this afternoon, Mr Johnson said statements would be made “in due course”. The prime minister was also accused of saying he would rather see “bodies piling up in the thousands” rather than ordering a third national lockdown. The alleged remarks were said to have taken place last October, shortly after Mr Johnson agreed to implement a second lockdown in England. Mr Johnson has denied making the comments. READ MORE: Brussels hardball tactic wiped out by damning new financial report

When asked if he made the remarks Mr Johnson replied: ‘No, but I think the important thing, I think people want us to get along and do as a government, it’s to make sure the locks are working. “ Mr Starmer said it was time for “a full and transparent investigation into everything that is going on” in Issue 10. Speaking on a visit to the West Midlands, he said: “Day after day there are new allegations of harassment, favors, privileged access.” The government got some breathing space after poll results suggested the British support the current coronavirus strategy. A whopping 86% believed the government was doing a good job with the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine. DON’T MISS Truss to ‘tear down barriers’ as talks kick off with $ 1.1 billion in savings [INSIGHT]

And two-thirds of people believe the prime minister is easing coronavirus restrictions at the right pace. Gideon Skinner, head of policy research at Ipsos MORI, said Tory voters were “less enthusiastic” about the party this month, but insisted there are “few signs” of a change to Keir Starmer’s Labor Party. He said: “Tory supporters are feeling a little less enthusiastic this month which is fueling the share of the vote, although there are few signs of a shift to the Labor Party. “At the same time, some of the underlying numbers remain more positive for the government, with economic optimism rising again, and very high scores for the immunization program across the board, which means we have to wait for more. see if this is only a short term effect. “But these data suggest that the next election will be an important test for both parties.” Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,090 UK adults by phone from April 16 to 22.







