Four dead in Bannu and Lakki incidents – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: Four people were killed in separate incidents in Bannu and Lakki Marwat, police said on Monday.

Officials said unidentified gunmen killed Khalik Noor, 34, a resident of the Narmikhel Bakkakhel area of ​​Bannu, in the Mayil Koroona area of ​​the district.

Mohammad Noor Khan told police the family had no hostility towards anyone. The police have registered a case.

Meanwhile, unknown motorcyclists killed 25-year-old Hafeezullah on Kurrum Garhi Road, near the Bahadar Sher Kallay neighborhood in Bannu.

The cantonment police registered a complaint against the assassins on the complaint of Abdullah, a brother of the deceased.

In addition, a policeman identified as Wahid was killed when a high-speed truck struck him on the Indus Highway near the Shahbazkhel area in Lakki. The deceased belonged to the village of Baz Kallay.

In addition, a man was killed during a small argument in the village of Ghazikhel de Lakki.

Police said Akram Khan and his father, Zalo Khan, were harvesting wheat when Rehmatullah came there and opened fire, killing Zalo Khan instantly.

Akram told police that the alleged killer’s cows damaged their crop on several occasions and they filed a complaint with him. Police registered a case against the killer and opened an investigation.

In Bannu, a young man drowned in the Kurrum River, a Rescue 1122 official said.

Residents and rescuers recovered the body of Tahir Khan, a resident of Sukari Zabita Khan area.

In another development, Lakki deputy commissioner Abdul Haseeb on Monday called for strict adherence to SOPs to stop the surge in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Presiding over a meeting in Tajazai, he said the administration would have no choice but to impose a full lockdown in case the population did not adhere to the precautions in letter and spirit.

Religious scholars, elders and representatives of traders’ organizations attended the meeting. DPO Imran Khan and Khateeb Maulana Abdul Wahab district were also present.

The scholars and elders demanded the closure of schools and the registration of cases against those who did not observe the SOPs. They assured to help the administration to educate the population on the importance of following the precautions against Covid-19.

The deputy commissioner called on religious scholars and prayer leaders to raise awareness about the importance of wearing masks and observing social distancing in bazaars and mosques.

Also on Monday, Haseeb checked the oxygen supply in the coronavirus wards at the district headquarters hospital in Tajazai.

On this occasion, DHO Dr Abdugul informed him that there was no shortage of medical oxygen at the hospital and that the supply would be increased in the event of an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Posted in Dawn on April 27, 2021

