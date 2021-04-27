Donald Trump could benefit from the reboot of the Apprentice Aotearoa by TVNZ





TVNZ says it does not know if Donald Trump will receive a payment for his reboot of The Apprentice Aotearoa.

But according to a court case against Trump, the reality TV star turned politician is enjoying the fallout from apprentices.

The former U.S. president and The Apprentice distributor MGM have been silent for years on how much Trump is making from the sequel.

Veteran local television producer John Barnett says it’s common for those involved in the creation of formats to continue to reap the rewards of the popularity of their shows.

READ MORE: * Apprentice Aotearoa will be ‘the opposite’ of Trump-style business * Trump reportedly discussing The Apprentice’s revival as he prepares to leave the White House * Arnold Schwarzenegger: ‘J’ really enjoyed my feud with Donald Trump ”

The Apprentice is listed as Trump Productions’ flagship company on his personal website, and his Trump estimate has raised millions of dollars through his association with the TV format.

Although he stepped down from his on-screen role in 2015, after 14 seasons as boardroom chef, he remained executive producer of The Apprentice USA.

Provided

Donald Trump starred in The Apprentice from 2004 to 2015.

In 2017, Forbes estimated that Trump made US $ 7 million per season as an executive producer. His title recognized his involvement in shaping the format, rather than his actual contribution to subsequent seasons of the program.

But there remained a question mark as to the amount, if any, of fees he received from foreign versions of the program.

Barnett said that in similar cases, the licensor in this case MGM would take about 30 percent of the fees paid by the local broadcaster. The rest of the money will go to creators and those who own the copyright to the format, he said.

However, he said only those who knew about the deal would know exactly where the money was going.

In a case like this, you might never know who the copyright owner is, he said.

There will be an arrangement that they have to have the following credit, which you will see appear on the show, and that they have to pay that much per episode. That’s about it, really.

Mark Burnett, the producer known for launching Survivor, has been credited as the show’s creator. However, Trump Productions appeared to have long-standing ties to his as well.

In 2017, law professors and an ethics group in the United States at the time sued President Donald Trump for claiming that it was illegal for him to benefit financially from foreign governments during his tenure.

Provided

Cassie Roma, Mike Pero and Justin JT Tomlinson of The Apprentice Aotearoa

An example of how it would have benefited foreign governments was through public broadcasters, such as the British BBC, who paid to broadcast The Apprentice and create their own versions of it.

In court documents, Citizens for the Responsivity and Ethics in Washington (CREW) alleged that it received payments from broadcasters owned by foreign governments related to reruns and foreign versions of The Apprentice.

However, the case was closed in January because Trump was no longer president. Questions in the case remained unanswered.

British MPs have also expressed concerns over whether the BBC inadvertently paid the former president.

Provided

Donald Trump is estimated to have made millions from The Apprentice.

Some license fee payers may not want their money to go into Donald Trumps’ pockets given the appalling things he has said about women, Muslims and other minorities, the British Labor MP Wes Streeting, according to a 2017 report by The Sun.

But the BBC said it was not paying Trump Productions, only production company Fremantle Media which in turn paid US company MGM.

Freemantle and the BBC have said they do not know what deals MGM has with Trump. When asked this week if TVNZ knows where its payments are going, a spokesperson also said it only deals with MGM.

MGM did not respond to Stuffs queries or similar questions from publications such as Forbes.

Trump was paid even after he stopped appearing on the show, as he was credited with creating the format.

Forbes reported that he received a take on royalties, advertising revenue and broadcast deals from The Apprentice USA. He said he would also receive a payment whenever any foreign iterations or spinoffs of the show are made, but how much remains unclear.

Mike Pero would take on the role of general manager of The Apprentice Aotearoa, which begins onscreen in May. At his side would be advisers Cassie Roma and Justin Tomlinson.

In a recent interview, Roma said she hopes she brings a friendlier boardroom culture to the show in a strict Trumps-style contract.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos