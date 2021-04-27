Jokowi never said he would release it to the public





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman said that until now President Joko Widodo had never addressed the issue of reshuffle or the public reshuffle of the Indonesian Cabinet Maju. I wish reshuffle will be done, he said, Jokowi me who will announce. “In fact, until now, President Joko Widodo has never said he would reshuffle to the public, ”Fadjroel said in a written statement on Tuesday (4/27/2021). “When reshuffle it is indeed necessary, the President himself will announce and transmit to the public such as reshuffle December 22, 2020, on the veranda of the Merdeka Palace, ”he said. Also read: PDI-P politicians call on Jokowi while waiting good days for cabinet reshuffle According to Fadjroel, what can be confirmed is the approval by the DPR of the formation of a new ministry in the form of the Ministry of Investment, as well as the merger of the Ministry of Research and Technology ( Kemenristek) with the Ministry of Education and Culture. (Kemendikbud). The plan to merge the Ministry of Research and Technology and the Ministry of Education and Culture is based on Presidential Letter number R-14 / Pres / 03/2021 regarding considerations for changing the ministry. Fadjroel said that the merger of the two ministries was in line with the ministerial change considerations listed in Article 18, paragraph (2) of Law No. 39 of 2008 on State Ministries. Considerations come in the form of efficiency and effectiveness, change and / or expansion of tasks and functions, increased performance and workload of government, as well as the need to manage certain business in government. Also Read: Watchers Call Jokowi a President’s Figure Not Allergic to Cabinet Reshuffle Meanwhile, the consideration for the establishment of the Ministry of Investment is in accordance with the provisions of Article 13, paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of Law No. 39 of 2008. “For example for efficiency and effectiveness, scope of tasks and proportionality of workloads, continuity, harmony and integration of the implementation of tasks, as well as developments in the global environment, ”said Fadjroel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos