After Prime Minister Modi meets with Joe Biden, CEOs of 40 U.S. companies create global task force to help India tackle coronavirus outbreak

India-United States Covid 19 fight: In solidarity, CEOs of some 40 major US companies have come together to create a global task force to mobilize resources to help India fight COVID-19.

A collective initiative of the US-Indian Business Council of the US Chambers of Commerce and the US-India Strategy and Partnership Forum and Business Roundtable, the task force, at its meeting on Monday, took place committed to getting 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India over the next few weeks, Puneet Renjen, CEO of Deloitte, told PTI.

See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below:

The new U.S. public-private partnership to provide India with essential medical supplies, vaccines, oxygen and other life-saving aids amid an unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus cases is called the Cluster of Global Work on Pandemic Response: Mobilizing for India.

The first country-specific global task force of its kind to address a public health crisis in another country was addressed by US Secretary of State Tony Blinken.

The conversation showed how the United States and India can leverage the expertise and capacities of the U.S. private sector to find solutions to India’s COVID-19 crisis, Blinken said in a tweet.

“A number of American companies got together over the weekend. We are trying our best to help in any way we can. As the Prime Minister said, we were very confident, our morale was good. after successfully tackling the problem, first wave, but this storm rocked the nation. It’s up to us to help in any way we can, “Renjen said in response to a question.

Noting that the first problem is with oxygen and its concentrators, Renjen said he has committed to ship 20,000 oxygen concentrators to India in the coming weeks.

The first 1,000 will arrive in the middle of this week, he said, adding that by May 5, they expect 11,000 more oxygen concentrators to reach the country.

“Our goal is to get 25,000, and maybe even more,” he added.

The second problem is to examine oxygen cylinders with a capacity of 10 and 45 liters and obtain other supplies such as monitoring kits, Renjen said.

“I’m very happy that these companies have come together. We are working with the USISPF, as well as with the USIBC? And with the Business Roundtable to coordinate this effort to help India in any way. ” he said.

Welcoming the call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden and the US decision to urgently send supplies to India, the CEO of Deloitte reaffirmed that the two countries are natural allies.

“I am very encouraged that the US government is going to step in and do its part,” he said.

The fight against COVID-19 is personal for him. Several members of Renjen’s family, originally from Rohtak in Haryana, India, contracted the disease.

About 2,000 Deloitte employees in India have been infected, he said.

“We help people get the vaccines. We provide them with medical assistance, home testing kits. This is done routinely by all the entities that have large footprints in India. It is really important to do,” he said. said Renjen.

“We will do everything on our part to take care of our employees, as I believe that all the multinationals that were on the call with me are committed to doing so. But they have really stepped up their efforts,” he said. declared.

“It’s a real kudos to Indian talent,” Renjen said.

The working group also includes representatives from the retail sector, e-commerce, the pharmaceutical industry, the technology industry and large manufacturing entities.

“This global crisis requires a global response, and the American business community could not be better positioned, nor more determined, to help lead the way,” said Suzanne Clark, President and CEO of the American Chamber of Commerce .

It was wonderful to see everyone focusing on doing their part, contributing. From that discussion, the first step we came up with were these oxygen concentrators, Renjen said.

Our goal in the US government is to provide assistance (to India) wherever it is requested? he added.

These American companies are coordinating with the Indian Ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier in the week he gave us the critical need list,? Renjen said.

The list includes oxygen concentrators, oxygen generators, two essential drugs that he wanted to see if the U.S. government can release, monitoring kits, and the U.S. government’s encouragement to ease the supply of critical materials for vaccines.

Responding to a question, Renjen expressed confidence that India would overcome this problem.

This too should pass. I have great confidence in my Indian brothers and sisters; we will overcome this,? he said.

I don’t think you should panic. We are listening to the scientists and the people who are managing this in the country. I think we just have to navigate it. We will have two or three weeks of very difficult times.

“It is a tragic situation, especially for people who have COVID or who have lost loved ones. My heart goes out to them, but we’ll do our part, Renjen said.