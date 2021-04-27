North Carolina Senate Race: Trump’s effort to reverse loss becomes GOP 2022 litmus test





And during the high-stakes primary in North Carolina, McCrory tries to reconcile his criticism of Trump from his radio show, telling CNN he supports “almost all” of the former president’s policies, backs his efforts to re-election and opposed the House both times, including on a charge of inciting the Capitol uprising.

Yet since polling day McCrory has at times bluntly criticized Trump in candid comments about his radio program, according to a CNN review of his comments. McCrory dismissed the fact that there was “something devious” that led President Joe Biden to win the race, saying Trump’s “disastrous” performance and debut personality cost him the election, disabling “soccer moms” in the suburbs. He said the then president’s legal team “had failed miserably,” saying it was Trump’s “fault” for bringing them on board – and said his campaign to pressure Georgian officials for them to find enough votes to reverse Biden’s victory raised “possible legal issues.”

At one point, McCrory compared Trump to Stacey Abrams, Georgia’s 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, for not accepting defeat, saying they were both “destroying democracy.”

“I’m telling you I lost the election pretty much every day,” McCrory said on Nov. 23, referring to his concession in 2016 after his campaign alleged electoral fraud and called for a recount. “Stacey Abrams says she won the election, that she was denied the election. I never say that. Stacey Abrams is getting paid for free by the national media because she does exactly the same as Donald Trump: destroying democracy. ”

McCrory says he would back Trump again despite past criticism

Asked about the comments, McCrory instead emphasized his allegiance to Trump, noting that he supported the then president’s re-election effort – and was aligned with virtually everything on Trump’s agenda except massive deficit spending. . He said the second indictment should not have taken place because it was the rioters, rather than Trump, who were responsible for the January attack on Capitol Hill.

McCrory said he would welcome Trump’s endorsement and back him up again if he was the 2024 GOP presidential candidate. And he said 95% of his comments in media appearances were favorable to the former president.

“Over the past four years, both on radio and on ‘Meet the Press’, I have been a great supporter – and continue to be a great supporter – of Trump’s policies,” McCrory said. “You could have gone out for hours and hours of shows where I am a very ardent defender of its tax cuts, its immigration policy, its trade policy.”

“I will continue to fight for these policies as the next US Senator from North Carolina,” he added. “Trump’s policies prevail over everything because they were right.”

McCrory is currently considered the front-runner in the North Carolina Senate primaries against former Rep. Mark Walker and other Republicans. But GOP representative Ted Budd is expected to join the race, and Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, has yet to rule out a campaign.

Walker sensed an opening in McCrory’s criticism of Trump, who won state in both 2016 and 2020. “One day he’s all about pro-Trump; the next he’s all about pro-Trump; takes a personal photo, “Walker told CNN.

While Walker did not say Trump won the race, he did say there were “problems with the election,” and that there had been “dishonest behavior over the past four years that undermined the sanctity of the ballot. “

And Budd, who voted to reject election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, just hours after the pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and signed a lawsuit in Texas to reject millions of votes in the major states of the battlefield, would probably hammer the former governor. on these comments if he entered the race.

Jonathan Felts, Budd’s policy adviser, said there was a “disconnect” between the former governor and the former president that the congressman could exploit.

“Given President Trump’s continued popularity in North Carolina, McCrory’s disconnect with voters Trump and Trump will be a significant issue for him in this primary,” Felts said.

But McCrory defended Congress’ certification of Trump’s loss because the “conservative point of view,” he argued, is that states, rather than the federal government, are responsible for their elections.

The Trump test

Trump’s litmus test isn’t unique to North Carolina. In Alabama, Brooks won Trump’s approval in large part because he was a leader in the failed effort to overturn the congressional election, even speaking in inflammatory terms at the “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded it. riot.

Brooks, in an interview last week, continued to defend his words at the rally where he said, “Today is the day that American patriots start taking names and kicking the ass.”

“The only thing I asked anyone to do on the United States Capitol was to chant the words USA,” Brooks insisted, saying his remarks referred to midterms 2022.

Nonetheless, his fierce defense of Trump’s election conspiracies has clearly made him a favorite in the race, even though the former president’s former ambassador to Slovenia Lynda Blanchard is in the running and other candidates are also considering campaigns. .

In March, Trump supported longtime friend, footballer and Texas resident Herschel Walker to run for the Senate in Georgia, months after Walker tweeted a video supporting the former president’s efforts. to undo his electoral defeat. Trump then replied, “Herschel is telling the truth!”

Trump is also backing Rep. Jody Hice for Georgia Secretary of State against incumbent Republican President Brad Raffensperger, who enraged Trump by certifying Biden’s victory there.

Some candidates eager to receive the endorsement of the former president refuse to call Trump on his electoral demands. In Alaska, Murkowski’s Republican challenger Kelly Tshibaka questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s victory in a recent interview with CNN.

When asked if she agreed with Trump that he won, Tshibaka replied, “We don’t know the outcome of the 2020 election.”

Controversial primary awaits North Carolina

In North Carolina, Republicans brace for a brutal primary fight – and await a decision from Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara on whether she will run for the seat caused by the senator’s retirement GOP Richard Burr.

McCrory does have a number of advantages in the GOP Senate Primary, however.

The former governor, who narrowly lost his candidacy for re-election in 2016, is the only candidate to win statewide and is the best-known Republican in the race. He told CNN that in addition to supporting “Trump’s policies” on immigration, taxes, trade and foreign policy, he would place a “special emphasis” on infrastructure, mental health and drug addiction, while disparaging Biden and the Democrats for “spending money on drunken sailors.”

The former governor’s fight over North Carolina’s ‘toilet bill’, which required people in government facilities to use gender-matched bathrooms on their birth certificates, could also help. to connect with some GOP primary voters, even though backlash between business and LGBT groups.

In the interview, McCrory pointed to his experience as Charlotte’s mayor and governor to make the point that he’s an outsider in Washington, DC – an indirect shot at Walker and Budd.

“I want to focus on our deficit and our spending, and strive for more efficiency that, frankly, Washington insiders have forgotten,” McCrory said.

The main race, however, could revolve around loyalty to Trump, even if no Republican candidate has lined up with him 100%.

Walker himself noted that he didn’t approve of every Trump tweet “or sometimes the personality.” Budd first backed Texas Senator Ted Cruz in the 2016 presidential primary before supporting Trump, and has occasionally opposed the GOP chairman, including increasing stimulus checks in December to $ 2,000 per person.

But Walker and Budd both supported the Texas lawsuit contesting Biden’s victory, which the Supreme Court rejected, ruling that the Lone Star State had no right to challenge the results of others. Then, on Jan. 7, Budd said he supported challenging the certification of the election after the pro-Trump attack on the Capitol because he “resolved not to let a violent crowd stop me from doing so. give voice to the thousands of North Carolinians who demanded a debate. on the irregularities and violations of the Constitution during the presidential election. ”

“Going through the constitutional process of debate has never been to cancel an election, it was to defend the integrity of the vote of each citizen,” he added.

Walker, a pastor, has already garnered support from some social conservatives, including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. If he sees himself as a “bridge builder,” he also clearly aligns himself with the former president.

When McCrory jumped into the race, Walker said he was the “most conservative and pro-Trump” member of Congress from North Carolina, and noted that while McCrory had won his governor’s race in 2012, he had also lost governorship campaigns in 2008 and 2016.

But Walker only raised $ 209,000 in the first quarter of the year and won the wrath of North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis.

Tillis told CNN that McCrory had “good ID” and a “good reputation in general” during his time in office. He called Budd a “very confident” friend whose candidacy would make it a “competitive race”. But he didn’t have such kind words for Walker.

“I have no support for Mark Walker,” Tillis told CNN. “I don’t think it’s made for the job.”

“You look at his work. There’s not a lot to rely on,” he added.

Walker replied that McCrory had hired Tillis’ political strategists and that the senator was “still irritated” that he and Trump met a few times to discuss the race against him last year. But then, Walker said, he spent time working to re-elect Tillis in 2020 to ensure the Republican wins.

“We’re no strangers to attacking the establishment, whether it’s Thom Tillis or others,” Walker added. “I will adapt my work to that of Thom Tillis any day of the week over the six years we have served. [in Congress]. ”

In an interview last week, Burr said he didn’t expect Lara Trump to show up after signing a contract this year to be a paid on-air Fox News contributor. He said McCrory was well regarded by Republicans in North Carolina and was “fairly confident” that the former governor would be a “very competitive candidate.”

He also returned Walker’s anemic fundraising quarter.

“It won’t give you a Senate race,” Burr said.

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

