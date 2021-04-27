Stick to ideals and beliefs, says Xi







Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, lays a basket of flowers in a memorial park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the 1930s Long March to Caiwan, a town in Quanzhou County in the city of Guilin in southern China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 25, 2021 (Photo / Xinhua) During the inspection, the president insists on the transmission of revolutionary beliefs President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of staying true to ideals and beliefs as China strives to build a modern socialist country and achieve national rejuvenation. Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Sunday during his inspection tour of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Xi visited a Guilin City Memorial Park dedicated to the Battle of the Xiangjiang River during the 1930s Long March. He presented a basket of flowers in tribute to the Red Army soldiers who died in the battle. He also visited a memorial hall in the park to pay homage to the revolutionary martyrs. Xiangjiang said the Battle of Xiangjiang was a heroic battle of the long march and an important historical event that determined the “life or death” of the Chinese revolution. Red Army soldiers remained fearless in the face of death, with strong ideals and convictions, he said. The secret to the success of the Chinese revolution is that revolutionary ideals hovered above the clouds and soldiers stood firm in the most difficult times, in order to continuously achieve miraculous victories, he said. . Faced with even greater difficulties, one has to think about the long march and the battle for Xiangjiang, Xi said, noting that revolutionary beliefs should be carried forward. As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CCP, Xi stressed the importance of drawing strength from the past through learning and education of the Party’s history. In recent years, during his inspection tours, Xi has visited several historic sites in memory of the Long March. He visited Zunyi, Guizhou Province, in 2015, the year that marked the 80th anniversary of the Zunyi Conference, a historic Party meeting that was seen as a crucial turning point leading to the ultimate success of the Party. the Chinese revolution. As 2016 marked the 80th anniversary of the victory of the long march, Xi visited a monument honoring the sacrifice of revolutionary martyrs, during his inspection tour of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, and called for efforts to achieve the Chinese dream in “a new long March”. Later on his Sunday trip to Guilin, Xi visited the village of Maozhushan, where he inspected progress in promoting rural vitalization and governance at the local level. The village has succeeded in eradicating poverty by developing the grape industry in recent years, with an average production of over 500 tonnes of grapes per year. On Sunday afternoon, Xi also visited a section of the Lijiang River, which he described as “the one and only treasure of China and the world.” After learning about local ecological conservation efforts, Xi said quarries cause the worst damage to the environment, and called for efforts to protect the environment and crack down on illegal stone mining. and sand.









