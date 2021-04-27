Ask Steven – What is the highest revised total in a ten wicket win in the IPL?





Ask Steven

And how often has a player made hundreds of twins in a test but ended up on the losing side?

In a recent IPL match, Steven Smith was caught by Jhye Richardson at the bowling alley of Riley Meredith – the three Australians. How many such dismissals, involving three foreign players from the same country, have there been? P Sridhat from India asked. The wicket you are talking about came during the game between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings in Mumbai last week. Steven Smith, playing for Delhi, was nabbed at third man by Jhye Richardson off Riley Meredith, All Australians.

He sent Shiva Jayaraman, of ESPNcricinfo’s statistics team, to dig into the darkest corners of his database, and he discovered 18 previous cases of IPL dismissals involving three foreign players from the same country. Eleven of them also included three Australians, the first of which was when David Hussey was caught by Cameron White off Ashley Noffke while playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru in the very first IPL match, in 2008.

Adam Gilchrist has been the unlucky hitter three times, while Ryan Harris has been the bowler on three other occasions. Smith also played the role of defender, when he caught Glenn Maxwell off Kane Richardson for the Rajasthan Royals against the Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah in 2014.

Getty Images

How many people played on the last international day of their career in a World Cup final? Right now there are 16 fit men here, including Liam Plunkett – he has been overlooked by England since the 2019 final but has been linked with playing for the United States. , where his wife is from.

Plunkett is one of nine men whose ODI careers ended in World Cup victory, following Rohan Kanhai (1975), Imran Khan (1992), Paul Reiffel (1999), Glenn McGrath (2007), Sreesanth (2011) and the Australian Trio of Michael Clarke, Brad Haddin and Mitchell Johnson in 2015. The other seven tasted defeat: Ross Edwards (1975), Faoud Bacchus (1983), Javagal Srinath (2003), Russel Arnold (2007) ), Muttiah Muralitharan and Thilan Samaraweera (2011) and Daniel Vettori (2015).

In women’s cricket, where such matches were rarer in the early years, there are 33 players whose last ODI appearance came in the World Cup final.

RCB revised a target of 178 without losing a wicket the other day – was that the highest total involved in a ten wicket win in the IPL? asked Praveen Mistry of India The Royal Challengers Bangalore cornered 181-0 as they beat the Royals of Rajasthan (177: 9) in Mumbai the other day. It was the 15th ten-wicket win in IPL history, but only two of them involved a higher target under review: the Chennai Super Kings also went 181-0 in beating the Kings XI Punjab (178 for 4) in Dubai in 2020, while the Kolkata Knight Riders ran to 185 for 0 to crush the Gujarat Lions (183 for 4) at Rajkot in 2017.

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal took RCB to IPL’s third-highest ten-wicket win, over Rajasthan Royals BCCI

Ollie Robinson won six lbws in one set – and nine in the game – in the County Championship the other day. Was either one a record? England’s Mark Plummer asked. The answer is that Sussex seaman Ollie Robinson’s lbws transport to Glamorgan in Cardiff earlier this month equaled those two first-class records. There had been three previous examples of a bowler claiming six lbws in a first class round, by Mark Ilott on his way to 9 for 19 for Essex against Northamptonshire at Luton in 1995, Chaminda Vaas for the Province of l ‘West against Southern Province in Colombo in 2004-05 and Tabish Khan for Karachi Whites against Khan Research Laboratories in Karachi in 2011-12.

Ilott finished with nine lbws in that Luton match, as did Kabir Khan for Peshawar against Karachi Blues in Peshawar in 1991-92, and Tabraiz Shamsi for Titans vs Warriors in Port Elizabeth in 2015-16.

In one of the responses last week, you mentioned a test in which Virat Kohli scored two centuries, but found himself on the losing side. How often did this happen in testing? asked Gordhan Valasai of Pakistan’s Virat Kohli scored 115 and 141 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014-15, in his first test as captain of India. It was the tenth time a batter has scored two centuries in a game and found himself on the losing side: the first was England’s Herbert Sutcliffe, with 176 and 127 against Australia in Melbourne in 1924-25.

Since Kohli did so, there has been another event: Brendan Taylor scored 110 and 106 not for Zimbabwe at Mirpur in 2018-19, but Bangladesh won the match. Two other Indians pulled off this bittersweet feat: Vijay Hazare, against Australia in Adelaide in 1947-48 (a match in which he also played Don Bradman, but not before making 201), and Sunil Gavaskar, against Pakistan in Karachi in 1978-79.

Use our comments form or the Ask Steven Facebook page to post your stats and trivia questions

Steven Lynch is the editor of the updated edition of Wisden on the Ashes

