Longtime CFO Trumps, whose testimony could send him to jail, suggests he had a no-ask, no-say policy on breaking the law





As you’ve probably heard by now, right now Donald Trump is drowning in criminal investigations and maybe legally screwed up. Aside from the 29 lawsuits he faces, which is no small feat to put aside! He’s the subject of at least three criminal investigations, the most concerning, from the standpoint of staying out of jail, being Manhattan District attorneys. For months now, Cyrus Vance Jr. has been studying possible tax, banking and insurance fraud, and in February won a major victory when the Supreme Court cleared the way for him to get his hands on Trump’s tax returns. , that the ex- President responded like a man who knows he’s broken the law and is about to get caught. Another seemingly crucial development appeared to occur earlier this month, when the former daughter-in-law of longtime Trump organization CFO Allen Weisselberg handed over a wealth of documents to Vances’ office that could contain the kind of information Weisselberg, who has described himself as the eyes and ears of the Trump organization, could get to turn around and testify against his boss. As Jennifer Weisselberg told Air Mail about her ex-father-in-law, Trump doesn’t care about Allen, but Allen knows all the bad things he’s ever done.

And speaking of Weisselberg, over the weekend, the New York Daily News reported that the Trump Organization employee had some extremely interesting things to say in a 2015 deposition that could come back to haunt Donald Trump today. According to the daily news:

Weisselberg’s testimony in the June 2015 deposition, linked to lawsuits against the late Trump University, offers a rare look at the tight-lipped and low-key silver counterman who had been part of the Trump organization since he ‘it was led by Fred Trump, and who was once described by Donald Trump in 2004 as a guy who knows how to get things done.

In potentially crucial information, Weisselberg said his tendency to micromanage had its limits when legal issues were at stake, at least in 2015. Asked when he found himself listening to a discussion between Trump’s lawyers On the alleged illegality of marketing Trumps for-for-profit school as New York University, Weisselberg said he did not investigate further.

He admitted to asking in a 2005 email whether executives were planning to set up a fictitious Illinois / Delaware office while dealing with the issue, but he said his investigation focused exclusively on cost, and not on convenience. I can’t help them with this role. It’s not my thing, he said. I was only concerned with the economics. They handled the legal aspect.

As former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter suggested on Sunday, it is extremely strange for a chief financial officer of a company to claim that he has nothing to do with the legal aspect of the company, from which a person in his post would not be able to separate, because he would be closely related to the work. In fact, it’s almost as if he’s deliberately trying to distance himself from any potential breach of the law that may or may not have taken place!

As to whether Weisselberg would actually turn on Trump or not, Barbara Res, former executive vice president of the Trump Organization, told the Daily News that if Weisselberg thought Trump was a God and drank Kool-Aid, there is likely limits to his loyalty. I don’t think he would commit perjury, she said. And in fact, the CFO has already cooperated with prosecutors who were investigating Trump on two occasions with the 2017 New York attorneys general investigation into the Donald J. Trump Foundation and the 2018 federal investigation into the alleged payments. of silence to Stormy Daniels and Karen MacDougal. In 2019, former Trumps repairman Michael Cohen told Congress that if he personally paid Daniels the money, it was Weisselberg who made the decision to pay it back over 12 months so it looks like a deposit. So it actually looks like he gets involved in legal affairs every now and then!

