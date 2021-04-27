As Covid ravages India, Modis Delhi makeover fuels anger at the expense of costs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is rebuilding part of New Delhi, but the gigantic company is firing as it is estimated to cost billions as the country grapples with a devastating coronavirus outbreak and the economic fallout from the closures local.

The planned changes will cement Modi’s legacy in one of the world’s oldest cities by rebuilding central Delhi, which is home to the legislature and other historic buildings. The project covers an area of ​​50 football pitches. India will have a new parliament building. The current 94-year-old structure, built under British colonial rule, will become a museum. The open spaces are about to be redeveloped for government offices. Although many details have not been announced, media reports mentionned a new Prime Minister’s residence will probably be built. All of this must be prepared for 2024, when Modi faces federal elections for a third term.

The massive project – which the local media have valued could cost around 200 billion rupees ($ 2.7 billion) – has become more controversial as cases of coronavirus in India have exploded. On social media, some have questioned the need to spend on new government structures at a time when the country is grappling with severe fallout from the pandemic. A cartoon circulating on Twitter depicted Indians without work, food and ambulances alongside a photo of Modi announcing a new parliament.

“The Prime Minister, in his speeches since the outbreak of the pandemic, has repeatedly called on Indians to sacrifice – their time, their work, their lifestyle, their human and cultural tendencies to be gregarious,” he said. historian Ramchandra Guha, based in Bengaluru, by SMS. must ask the prime minister to sacrifice something for the nation as well. His plan to redesign the central view has always been controversial. It is now absolutely untenable. He should give it up. He can and always must.

Spokesmen for the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Prime Minister’s office did not respond to emails seeking comment.

The current Parliament Building, known as Sansad Bhavan and which houses the Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament, has a circular perimeter and 144 columns that was designed around 100 years ago. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg

In recent weeks, a new wave of coronavirus has rocked India, leaving hospital beds, medicines and oxygen in short supply. Crematoriums are overrun and India has reported over 300,000 new infections a day several days. Families go out desperate social media calls, begging for medicine and help for loved ones sick with the virus. India has seen more than 195,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic and its economy plunged into recession last year, leaving millions of daily workers and others jobless.

Construction on the project has already started in New Delhi, with cranes and construction equipment blocking entire sections in the center of the capital. The government said architectural renovation was necessary due to the age and deterioration of current buildings. When pose The cornerstone of the new triangle-shaped parliament building in December, the prime minister called it “a historic opportunity to build a people’s parliament for the first time after independence”. This did not provoke criticism from opposition parties, historians, architects, environmentalists and even elders bureaucrats.

“Given the other needs of the economy right now and the government’s tight budget situation, this raises questions about the government’s priorities and whether the money could be better spent elsewhere,” Akhil Bery, a Washington-based South Asia analyst in Peril consultant Eurasia Group, said via email. “Infrastructure is needed across India, and investing this money in roads and railways could be more beneficial, especially in the short term.”

An artist’s impression of the Central Vista project with the new triangle-shaped parliament building adjacent to the current version which will become a museum. The government has said that the architectural renovation of central Delhi is necessary due to the age and deterioration of the current buildings. Source: HCP Design, Planning and Management Ltd.

Delhi is a city that has been plundered, conquered and rebuilt many times in the past. It testifies to the rise and fall of secular empires like the Tughlaq and the Mughals. There are references to this in the 5000 year old Hindu text. Mahabharata. As a result, the planned changes have been stirring up strong emotions for months, even before the pandemic worsened in India.

Critics have presented the project as an attempt to erase institutional memories and point to the lack of public discussions around the reuse of heritage buildings.

The Secretariat Buildings, two symmetrical building blocks (North Block and South Block) on opposite sides of the Rajpath flank the Presidential Palace, known as Rashtrapati Bhavan, beyond the India Gate. New Delhi, circa 1930. Source: Keystone / Hulton Archives / Getty Images

“It’s poorly thought out, the need for the project has not been established, environmental permits have been problematic,” said Anuj Srivastava, a former architect in the Indian army. Engineer corps, who deposit a petition in court against the project last year. “No one is building a new parliament unless you can rearrange the old one, like the way Westminster is being restored and renovated.”

The Supreme Court allowed the project to go ahead, saying it did not violate environmental or land use standards. However, one of the three judges on the panel expressed concern about the lack of public consultation before the project was approved.

There are also apprehensions that the new buildings will erase historical memories, which should be preserved to better understand the past even when it is difficult, said Najaf Haider, professor of history at Jawaharlal Nehru University. “These memorials are a great reminder of what happened in the past and preserving those we remember from both the atrocities, survival and the possibilities for the future.”

Construction of new parliament will continue during lockdown announced by Delhi government, Hindu newspaper reported April 19.

Construction has already started, with cranes and construction equipment blocking entire sections in the center of the capital. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg

While the existing parliament was initially used by the country’s British rulers, it has witnessed landmark events such as the heated debates around the shaping of India’s constitution and the historic speech by the first Prime Minister of India. country, Jawaharlal Nehru, announcing India’s independence from the British in 1947.

Today, despite the chaos caused by the pandemic, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata party wants to leave its “mark by constructing a new parliament building, by redesigning the central view which is sort of the heart of Indian power,” said Manish Tewari, Member of Parliament. which is affiliated with the opposition congress party.

Part of the Modi government’s plan is to redevelop the Central View – a 3-kilometer stretch from the President’s House, or Rashtrapati Bhawan, to the India Gate War Memorial – with 10 modern multi-story office complexes to provide facilities more modern to officials. .

The areas around the Rajpath and the India Gate are frequented by locals. Critics have presented the project as an attempt to erase institutional memories and point to the lack of public discussion. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg

Artist’s impression of a proposed underground passage at India Gate, part of the Central Vista project in New Delhi. Source: Government of India

Current plans suggest that many open spaces around the Gateway of India that are visited by thousands of people every day may no longer be accessible to the public. “We mere mortals will have no reason to go, as government offices replace the quiet spaces of art, history, performance and recreation,” said Narayani Gupta, a historian based in Delhi.

Modi’s government is also finalizing the future of other buildings constructed after India’s independence, such as Udyog Bhawan, Krishi Bhawan, and Shastri Bhawan – which are decades old and house key ministries.

But the cornerstone is the new parliament, which the government estimates will cost 9.7 billion rupees ($ 130 million). The goal is to complete it by 2022 in time to mark the 75th year of independence of India. The aesthetics of the proposed building will include references from the current parliament and the country’s traditional arts and crafts, according to Indian architectural firm HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt., Which is designing the Central Vista project. “The Statutes Room and the Statutes Gallery will symbolically and physically place the Indian people at the heart of our democracy,” the cabinet said in an email. Underground tunnels will link the parliament building to the chambers of parliamentarians.

The existing parliament, which cost 8.3 million rupees and has a circular perimeter and 144 columns, was designed around 100 years ago. In 1911, British colonial rulers announced that they were shifting the capital of the eastern state of Calcutta in Delhi – the seat of power for many rulers before them.

A man tries to make his way past the excavated earth next to the Rajpath. The government aims to complete the new parliament building by 2022 in time to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan / Bloomberg

British architects Edwin Lutyens and Herbert Baker were roped up. Lutyens designed parts of the central view in classical European architecture, with colonnades, cupolas and gigantic domes, while Baker introduced Indian architectural elements such as chattris (canopy-shaped structures) and jalis (mesh screens). After a 20-year wait, in 1931, a new Delhi was finally unveiled. After independence, India used the buildings for its government.

These days, the Indian government faces a variety of geopolitical and economic challenges that deserve more attention, said Aparna Pande, director of the Hudson Institute’s Future of India Initiative and South Asia. “It is up to Delhi to focus on building India’s military and economic capabilities, rather than seeking to rewrite history.”