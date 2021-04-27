Seth Meyers exposes the sweaty and puffy meaty lies of Donald Trump Jr.





On Monday, Fox News corrected its report that Joe Bidens’ climate change plan called for a 90% reduction in red meat consumption by 2030. But the damage was done.

Perhaps the central theme of our politics right now is that one of our two main political coalitions is becoming more and more extreme, more authoritarian, more paranoid and more detached from reality by the day, said Seth Meyers. at the top of his A Closer Look. Monday night segment. Republicans seem to think Joe Bidens’ army of antifa super-soldiers is going to come to your house and grab your Dr. Seuss book and your burgers, and I’m exaggerating only slightly.

From there, Meyers cut to Fox News’ truly shocking edit of John Roberts, Jesse Watters, Ainsley Earhardt, Pete Hegseth, and Larry Kudlow, all repeating the false claim. That’s right, at Bidens America you’re going to have to celebrate July 4th by drinking a plant-based beer, you know, as opposed to all those meat-based beers, Meyers joked.

Nowhere in the Bidens plan does it say anything about reducing red meat consumption and Biden has never said such a thing, the host said. And yet the Republicans went wild with this stupid and completely baseless lie.

Meyers then turned to the indignant responses of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), whose last name resembles a character of Dilbert wearing a Dont Tread on Me t-shirt and Donald Trump Jr., who tweeted, I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. It’s going to be a tough NO for me.

Four pounds ?! Meyers responded. It’s going to be something difficult on your part. Try to put some fiber in there, DJ, Jesus! No wonder this weirdo always has the sweaty, bloated Joey Chestnut vibe at the end of a hot dog food contest.

