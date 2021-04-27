Editorial: Will Biden allow Xi to teach him a lesson?

By Li Ping

The CCP had hoped to have the opportunity to facilitate a video conference between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden at the international climate summit, to allow Xi Jinping to teach it a lesson or two, but it was disappointed. Last week’s climate summit failed to perpetuate the slow warming of the microclimate in China-US relations. Xi Jinping immediately commissioned three main warships, considered to be China’s most advanced assault ships, in the PLA Navy to appear before the US Emperor. What is surprising is that Putin did not step up his support for Xi Jinping, but revealed that he would accept Bidens’ invitation to attend a face-to-face meeting in June. In order to seat Biden for a Xi Jinping conference, it looks like the CCP may need to step up its cultural and military threats.

At the March 19 China-US 2 + 2 meeting held in Alaska, the main goal of the Chinese parties was to secure an additional summit between Xi Jinping and Biden at the international climate summit. Unfortunately, during a patriotic and passionate speech from the Chinese side which, despite having sung an ode to China 120 years of diplomatic humiliation, interrupted the slowly calming rhythm of Sino-US relations. Over the past month, despite frequent bilateral diplomatic interactions and exchanges, the CCP has failed to bring him home with the climax of a China-US summit.

Why is the Chinese side so desperate to get Xi-Biden to talk? It is because no matter the outcome, the CCP would pass him off as Xi Jinping teaching Biden a lesson, that the CCP made new achievements in diplomacy, just like the 2 + 2 talks. the high-level Sino-US talks as lessons began in 1993, when Chinese President Jiang Zemin met with US President Clinton. The lesson lasted 15 minutes. In the 2 + 2 talks, Yang Jiechi taught the Americans a lesson for a whole 16 minutes.

On January 20, 1993, when Clinton became the resident of the White House, conflicts over human rights, Taiwan, trade and security issues between China and the United States were no less of the current situation. The Chinese side obtained a Jiang-Clinton summit and spent a lot of time and effort to create an environment of public opinion and adjust its foreign policy. Jiang Zemin has successively agreed to exclusive talks with US News & World Report and CNN, stressing that China hopes to gain mutual trust with the United States and seek common ground while reserving differences. He even made it clear at the meeting of foreign diplomatic envoys that he is striving to stabilize Sino-US relations as soon as possible, and proposed adopting the policy of building confidence, lessening unrest, development and cooperation, renunciation of confrontation. After a series of high-level exchanges and visits, a China-US summit was finally held at the APEC summit.

On November 19, Jiang Zemin met Bill Clinton in Seattle. CCP spokespersons later described the meeting as Jiang Zemins’ 15-minute lesson for Clinton in the form of a monologue, educating him on the importance of not interfering with the internal affairs of other countries. , as well as explanations to Clinton on the issue of global diversification. This time, Clinton had said Jiang Zemins’ perspective on global diversification was compelling. State spokespersons almost made it clear that good student Clinton expressed gratitude for being taught. However, this Sino-US summit has indeed earned China a long time in a relaxed international environment.

Xi Jinping wants to realize his long-term plan for 2035 and desperately needs another decade or so of a comfortable international environment, especially without the United States engaging in confrontation. What he wants to say to Biden probably won’t stray from what Jiang Zemin said at the time. The goal is the same, but the strategy is completely different. Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has never accepted exclusive interviews from the mainstream Western media or publicly answered questions about his governance. Whether it was the CCP diplomats or the media commentaries, they were embodiments of the wolf warrior who repeatedly bombed the United States and its allies.

In addition, the CCP has now applied the same old cultural and military threats that it has used in Taiwan for all these years to its diplomatic strategies with the United States. April 23 is the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the PLA army. Xi Jinping personally commanded three PLA navy warships, the Changzheng, a nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine, the Dalian, a 10,000-ton-class destroyer, and the Hainan, a nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine. amphibious assault. After presenting an PLA flag and a certificate of name to the warships, Xi Jinping showed the advancement of China’s military might, especially with regard to the production capacity of the war industry. defense, the ability to attack Taiwan, and the ability to counter the United States with a second nuclear attack, to countries that have recently been involved in the South China Sea conflicts, including the United States, the United Kingdom , Japan and Australia.

Although China’s current national and military might is on a whole different level than before, which makes Xi Jinping and the CCP more convincing in diplomacy, yet the CCP, even coupled with some of its friends in Asia, Africa and in Latin America, is clearly still lacking. the strength to counter the Western powers. Russia is also not a strategic partner that the CCP could trust. If the CCP wants to revisit the glory days of Jiang Zemin teaching Bill Clinton a lesson, it is not something that can be achieved simply with cultural and military threats. At most, it will only be a national propaganda program. Plus, with lessons from Alaska, even if a Sino-U.S. Summit does occur, will Biden offer 16 minutes of his time to follow a lesson from Xi Jinping?

